Great Expressions Dental Centers Affiliates With Pure Health Dental

Affiliation expands Great Expressions' Ohio footprint, continues growth of multi-specialty dental care across United States.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Expressions Dental Centers (GEDC) announced its October 14, 2021, affiliation with Pure Health Dental, a leading Ohio-based dental services organization with practices in the greater Cleveland and Akron markets.

"The Great Expressions family welcomes Pure Health Dental Team Members. We are excited to work together and serve more patients across Ohio," said Adesh Ramchandran, CEO of Great Expressions Dental Centers. "Like GEDC, Pure Health has accomplished providers who are passionate about delivering distinctive patient care. We are honored to partner with them as we begin our journey in expanding our national footprint."

Pure Health Dental founder Aziza Abed will join GEDC in a leadership role. "The GEDC team has been great to work with, taking a flexible and collaborative approach. I am excited to join the GEDC team and drive forward their mission of supporting trusted providers of quality dental care across the communities they serve," said Pure founder Aziza Abed.

This is GEDC's first acquisition under CEO Adesh Ramchandran's leadership. "We are excited to launch our footprint expansion strategy with Pure. Our multi-specialty care model will enable us to rapidly affiliate with dental providers and practices and help them serve more patients in their communities," he said. GEDC will continue to seek affiliations with patient-focused practices across the United States.

About Great Expressions Dental Centers

For over 45 years, Great Expressions Dental Centers has been a leader in preventative dental care, orthodontics and specialty care with dental offices in nine states. Great Expressions has always been recognized for its contributions to improving oral health through patient care, high-quality dental care services, quality and safety initiatives, research and more. For more information, please visit www.greatexpressions.com.

About Pure Health Dental

Pure Health Dental is a leading Ohio-based dental services organization with practices in the greater Cleveland and Akron markets focused on delivering exceptional patient service and family-focused dental care. For more information, please visit www.purehealthdental.com.

Press Contact: Nilesh Rajadhyax; Nilesh@greatexpressions.com

