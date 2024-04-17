The Great Freight Recession has now lasted longer than the COVID bull market

Craig Fuller, CEO at FreightWaves
4 min read
0
The trucking industry is asking, “How much longer is the market going to remain in a recession?” (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
The trucking industry is asking, “How much longer is the market going to remain in a recession?” (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

On March 31, 2022, FreightWaves declared that a freight recession was imminent. More than two years later, the freight market remains in one of its deepest and longest recessions in history.

Our original conclusion was derived from signals from FreightWaves SONAR. Its high-frequency datasets, which track freight supply and demand in real time, indicated an imminent collapse. When FreightWaves first published the article, many were not only skeptical of the conclusion, they derided FreightWaves for the call. Even after the recession took hold, few would have guessed that the freight downturn would be as deep or as long as it has been.

As we enter the third year of the Great Freight Recession, the trucking industry asks, “How much longer is the market going to remain in a recession?”

Finally, the bottom has been reached

We believe that we are now at the bottom of the market.

SONAR’s Outbound Tender Rejection Index, or OTRI, measures the percentage of truckload transactions rejected by carriers. OTRI indicates that conditions are better than they were a year ago, albeit not by much.

Tender rejections are a highly reliable indicator of the balance of supply and demand. The higher the rejection rate, the more load options a carrier has. The lower the rate, the fewer load options a carrier has. While some will look at the absolute value of tender rejections, we also look at them in the context of where they have been.

Tender rejections are currently at 3.95%, up from the 2024 low of 3.39 on March 26 and up substantially from 2.88% a year ago.

The Outbound Tender Rejection Index. <strong>To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click <a href="https://sonar.freightwaves.com/sonar-demo-request?utm_source=FreightWaves&utm_medium=Editorial&utm_campaign=SONAR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">here</a>.</strong>
The Outbound Tender Rejection Index. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

We believe that tender rejections bottomed out in late March and have steadily increased throughout April, which is historically a soft month in freight. This indicates that the 2024 low is in the rearview mirror.

Slow market growth for over a year

Contracted load accepted volumes, another SONAR index measuring contracted load demand, tell us that the market has grown since January 2023.

As of April 15, 2024, year-over-year contracted volumes are up 9%.

Contract accepted volumes are currently down 6% compared to April 2021, which was during the peak of the COVID bull run.

Contract Load Accepted Volume. <strong>To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, <a href="https://sonar.freightwaves.com/sonar-demo-request?utm_source=FreightWaves&utm_medium=Editorial&utm_campaign=SONAR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">click here</a>.</strong>
Contract Load Accepted Volume. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

While a gap certainly exists between peak volumes and current volumes, the gap is narrowing. In the past year, contracted load accepted volumes have increased by 9%.

Contract Load Accepted Volume. <strong><em>To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR</em></strong><em>,</em><a href="https://sonar.freightwaves.com/sonar-demo-request?utm_source=FreightWaves&utm_medium=Editorial&utm_campaign=SONAR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link "><strong><em> click here</em></strong></a><strong><em>.</em></strong>

The Atlanta Federal Reserve now forecasts that year-over-year GDP growth is up by 3%. In a normal growing economy, freight demand grows faster than economic growth. If the economy grows above 2% for the year, we expect that contracted load accepted volumes in 2025 will surpass the 2021 peaks.

Capacity will continue to decline

The growth in contracted load accepted volumes will occur at the same time that capacity continues to bleed out of the market.

Another of the many indices in the SONAR platform is the Carrier Details Net Revocation Data, which shows the increase or decline in the number of trucking companies in the market. In the chart below, anything above zero (green) shows expansion in the number of trucking authorities, while anything below zero (red) shows a decline in the number of trucking authorities.

<strong><em>To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR</em></strong><em>,</em><a href="https://sonar.freightwaves.com/sonar-demo-request?utm_source=FreightWaves&utm_medium=Editorial&utm_campaign=SONAR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link "><strong><em> click here</em></strong></a><strong><em>.</em></strong>

The index has been in negative territory since the fourth quarter of 2022. Capacity continues to leave the market, allowing the market to come back into balance.

During the two years of the freight market’s COVID bull run, fleets built up substantial operating surpluses and were able to build strong balance sheets. This has enabled them to hang on for a long time.

For much of the Great Freight Recession, trucking fleets have been running many of their miles at losses. This has forced them to tap into the financial reserves they built up during the COVID bull run.

The Great Freight Recession has gone on longer than the COVID bull run, meaning that since the first days of the COVID lockdowns, truckers have operated the majority of the time in recessionary territory. For those that remain in the market, their reserves are likely exhausted and with it, their stamina.

However, for those that can continue, the tough times may be ending. The data suggests that a recovery in the balance of supply and demand will come as soon as fall 2024, but almost certainly by the spring of 2025.

The post The Great Freight Recession has now lasted longer than the COVID bull market appeared first on FreightWaves.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court makes it easier to sue for job discrimination over forced transfers

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it easier for workers who are transferred from one job to another against their will to pursue job discrimination claims under federal civil rights law, even when they are not demoted or docked pay. Workers only have to show that the transfer resulted in some, but not necessarily significant, harm to prove their claims, Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court. The justices unanimously revived a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by a St. Louis police sergeant after she was forcibly transferred, but retained her rank and pay.

  • Huge News for Tesla Stock Investors

    Tesla is slashing roughly 14,000 jobs worldwide.

  • Treasuries Rise After Selloff Fueled by Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A relative sense of calm returned to global financial markets, with bonds rebounding after a selloff driven by bets the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Dea

  • Why the 2024 stock market still looks like 2023: Morning Brief

    The stock market's rally in 2024 is still defined by megacap tech winners. Just like it was a year ago.

  • United Airlines jumps as results overcome Boeing impact

    (Reuters) -United Airlines shares rose 10% in morning trade on Wednesday, driven by an upbeat profit forecast for the second quarter and strong first-quarter results despite a $200 million hit over planemaker Boeing's safety crisis. The carrier's forecast signaled strength in travel demand as corporate spending improved, lifting shares of rival Delta Air Lines and American Airlines by about 3% and 4%, respectively. "United delivered Q1 results that cleared dramatically lowered expectations in the wake of the Boeing 737 MAX-9 grounding in January," Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said in a note.

  • Wall Street says a Wall Street revival is finally here

    Big bank bosses are not hiding their enthusiasm about Wall Street as first quarter jumps in investment banking spur new hopes for a sustained dealmaking revival.

  • What's Going On With Mobileye Global Stock Wednesday?

    Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) stock is trading higher Wednesday amid reports of the company winning orders to ship 46 million of its EyeQ6 Lite assisted-driving chips. The chips, which are in significant demand across global markets, will be incorporated into vehicles launching mid-year. The company’s executive vice president of business strategy and development, Nimrod Nehushtan, highlighted that this figure represents current wins, anticipating further growth and deployment in the coming y

  • 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Super Micro Computer Stock Is Going to $1,500. Is It a Buy Around $883?

    A lofty valuation may be more sustainable now that Super Micro has landed in a major stock index.

  • Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Nvidia vs. Intel vs. AMD

    Why Nvidia is not the only AI stock to keep a close eye on.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.