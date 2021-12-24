These Great Fuji Discounts Expire on the 26th! Act Soon!
This is probably your last chance to get the Fujifilm GFX 50R at a great price! Fujifilm has a slew of good holiday savings and discounts on a few lenses, but mostly on camera bodies. Let’s be honest; most of their lenses are already at fantastic prices. But then you get bangers like the 50mm f1 that’s got a nice discount on it right now. What’s more, if you want the XT4, this is really the time to get it. Check after the jump, and you’ll see for yourself.
These Instant Rebates last from November 22nd 2021 until December 26th 2021.
Fujifilm XT4 in Silver: $200 off
Fujifilm XT4 in Black: $200 off
Fujifilm XT3 Silver: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Black: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Silver with 18-55mm: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Black with 18-55mm: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Silver with 16-80mm: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Black with 16-80mm: $400 off
Fujifilm XT30 Silver: $100 off
Fujifilm XT30 Black: $100 off
Fujifilm XT30 Charcoal Silver: $100 off
Fujifilm GFX 50R: $1,500 off
Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R: $200 off
Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR: $200 off