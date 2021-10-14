U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,430.99
    +67.19 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,876.07
    +498.26 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,804.42
    +232.78 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.34
    +29.37 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.82
    +0.38 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.31 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5160
    -0.0330 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5890
    +0.3420 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,323.83
    +1,143.61 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.81
    +5.58 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Great Gulf Continues to Lead in the Industry as Home Builder of the Year for Mid/High-Rise at the 41st Annual Bild Awards

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GREAT GULF was recognized as Home Builder of the Year Mid/High-Rise at the 41st Annual Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) Awards held October 7th. This is a seventh win for Great Gulf as home builder of the year.

L-R: Tad Putyra, Madeline Zito, Geoff Matthews, Amanda Wilson Watkins. (CNW Group/Great Gulf)
L-R: Tad Putyra, Madeline Zito, Geoff Matthews, Amanda Wilson Watkins. (CNW Group/Great Gulf)

This award recognizes the mid-rise or high-rise builder who sets the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. They are a leader in improving the overall image of the industry through their commitment to quality, caring for their customers and staff and contributing to their community. The builder exemplifies excellence in design and construction quality, customer care and professional development of staff, and contribution to the community, the industry and to BILD. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey, which ensures that the end-user's experience is factored into the award criteria.

"What a great honour and achievement to receive the title of Home Builder of the Year Mid/High-Rise by BILD. This prestigious Pinnacle Award celebrates the work of the entire Great Gulf Group," said Niall Collins, Great Gulf President Residential. "I would like to recognize Tucker HiRise, the High-Rise Development Team, the Mid-Rise Development Team, the Design Group, Sustainability and Building Sciences, Customer Care, Sales and Marketing, Construction and Procurement, Housing and Land Development, H+ME Technology, Draft, and First Gulf for their ongoing commitment to excellence."

Great Gulf was also recognized as a finalist for Home Builder of the Year-Low-Rise and Best Semi-Detached/Townhome Design-Milton Village.

About Great Gulf Group
Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 80,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 2nd largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully-integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulf.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-gulf-continues-to-lead-in-the-industry-as-home-builder-of-the-year-for-midhigh-rise-at-the-41st-annual-bild-awards-301400572.html

SOURCE Great Gulf

Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed launches new flagship restaurant platform in North America with innovative analytics, payments, inventory management

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of the all-new Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce and point-of-sale (POS) platform.

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Gas crisis: 250,000 customers hit as two more suppliers collapse

    Pure Planet, which is backed by oil giant BP, and Colorado Energy have both ceased trading amid rising wholesale energy prices.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 14th, 2021

    After a choppy session on Wednesday, a return to $0.000030 levels would be needed to support a breakout.

  • Generic drug maker Teligent files for bankruptcy protection, explores sale of the company

    South Jersey specialty generic pharmaceutical firm Teligent Inc. filed for voluntarily bankruptcy protection on Thursday as it pursues the sale of the company or its core assets. Teligent Inc. of Buena in Atlantic County also said it is arranging for $12 million debtor-in-possession financing from its senior secured lenders. The company also announced that CEO Tim Sawyer and Philip Yachmetz, Teligent's chief legal officer and executive vice president, resigned effective Oct. 8.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Deere Workers Go on Strike as UAW, Company Fail to Reach Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Thousands of workers at Deere & Co., the world’s biggest farm machinery maker, began picketing Thursday for the first time in more than three decades to demand better pay as the company heads for its most profitable year ever. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowRepresentatives from the company and th

  • Factbox: How Target, Home Depot, UPS, FedEx plan to ease U.S. port congestion

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday pushed to ease supply chain logjams that are threatening the all-important U.S. holiday shopping season. A port in Los Angeles will join Long Beach, California, to expand around-the-clock operations, the White House said. Consumer goods makers, delivery companies and retailers - which make most of their annual revenue in the last quarter of the year - put their weight behind the shift, meeting virtually with Biden and promising stepped-up operations.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • New CMO, new strategy for Red Hat: How newest C-level exec wants to shake things up

    As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • 2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in October

    Tenable's main product, Nessus, scans a company's entire infrastructure for vulnerabilities like misconfigured software, weak passwords, and flaws in the network. It offers a free version of Nessus (Nessus Home) for mainstream users and a paid version (Nessus Professional) for enterprise users. It remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, but it turned profitable on a non-GAAP basis in 2020 with a net profit of $20.8 million.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Pinterest Co-Founder Steps Down to Join Jony Ive’s Design Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. co-founder Evan Sharp is stepping down from the company and plans to join LoveFrom, the design firm founded by former Apple Inc. executive Jony Ive.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowSharp is Pinterest’s chief design and creative officer, and as co-founder, sits on the board of directo

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest throws weight behind new bitcoin futures ETF

    The proposed ETF, called ARK 21Shares Bitcoin Futures Strategy, with the ticker symbol ARKA, is an attempt by the fund managers to take advantage of the surge in cryptocurrency this year. However, the SEC has yet to approve a bitcoin ETF. Other asset managers and exchanges such as Fidelity, CBOE Global Markets and Nasdaq are also waiting for the green light to launch ETFs tracking the digital currency.

  • Lordstown Motors hires CFO to help execute Foxconn deal

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has hired a chief financial officer to help the electric vehicle developer bring its first product to market and seal a co-manufacturing and asset sale deal with Hon Hai Technology Group. The Youngstown, Ohio-area electric automaker has hired Adam Kroll as executive vice president and CFO, replacing Rebecca Roof, interim chief financial officer, who will remain with the company in a transition role through the end of the year, Lordstown Motors said in a press release. Most recently, Kroll spent five months as chief administration officer for Hyzon Motors, the Menlo Park, California, company that is making hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

  • Ubisoft on track for worst close in more than four years on ‘Far Cry 6’ worries

    Ubisoft Entertainment shares slumped Thursday on worries over sales of the latest Far Cry video game.

  • After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Century Farms shopping center

    After delaying work on an Antioch shopping center due to cash flow concerns in 2020, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is now eyeing a March construction start for the massive Century Farms project.