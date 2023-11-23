'It's been a great journey': Von's United Beverage owner to sell Richland Township business, retire

Nov. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — After more than three decades of supplying hundreds of restaurants, taverns and beer distributors in the region, Dan Thompson, owner of Von's United Beverage in Richland Township, has decided to sell the business to Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co.

"We have signed the agreement, and pending supplier approvals, we plan to close (the agreement) in early December," Thompson said.

Thompson and his wife, Connie, moved from Fayette County to Johnstown in 1992 to run Von's United Beverage, located at 675 Galleria Drive Extension.

"We have been here 32 years, and it's been a great journey," Thompson said.

Thompson said that he and Connie are ready to retire.

"I'm 65 years old," he said. "Our children didn't have interest in carrying on the business; they are doing other things, which I am very proud of, so there had to be an exit strategy. I've known Frank for 40 years. They are a great operation that shares many of our values relative to employees, suppliers and customers, and they had interest in expanding."

Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co., based in Pittsburgh, will serve Von's market from its new warehouse, which opened on Nov. 12 in Delmont, Westmoreland County.

Von's 35 employees have all been given opportunities to continue with Fuhrer. Sales staff can work remotely, but others, including drivers, would have to commute to Delmont, Thompson said.

Fuhrer plans to retain the same sales and in the same sales territories that Thompson has developed over the past 30 years.

"We now have all of Somerset, Cambria and Clearfield counties," Thompson said. "When I bought it, it was Somerset and half of Cambria. We've had numerous acquisitions over the years. We've doubled our sales volume, approaching tripling it over the years through supplier growth."

Von's supplies 1.3 million case equivalents per year to 500 retail customers, including bars, taverns, restaurants, convenience stores, and distributors, he said.

"It's been rewarding to be a part of the community and grow, thanks to our wonderful team and wonderful customers," Thompson said. "I feel fortunate to have landed in Johnstown and had this opportunity."

Fuhrer is purchasing Von's business, but is not purchasing Von's current warehouse facility. Thompson said he'll put it up for sale in the new year.

Von's has 17 brand suppliers, including Anheuser-Busch, Yuengling, Iron City, New Belgium and Heineken.

In 1937, Arno VonKoenneritz, H. Silverstone and Sixtus Compdon founded Von's United Beverage, according to Von's website. In 1938, Von's received an Importing Distributor License, set up shop on Railroad Street in Old Conemaugh Borough and began selling various regional beers. In 1960, Von's added Anheuser-Busch products to its portfolio. In 1963, entrepreneur Ed Stan purchased Von's, and in 1967 he moved the business into a retrofitted gas station in the Kernville neighborhood of Johnstown.

Volume growth of Anheuser-Busch brands, the success of IC Light and the additions of the Heineken and Yuengling brands along with the 1977 Johnstown flood required expansion of the warehouse facility. In 1992, the Thompsons purchased Von's United Beverage and moved into the Johnstown community. Growth along with numerous brand and territory acquisitions necessitated the move in 2003 to a newly constructed warehouse and office facility in Richland Township.

Fuhrer said his company is starting to review routing and logistics information for delivery to customers in Von's territory.

"I know it's 45 miles from Delmont to Johnstown, and it's a hike to Clearfield and Somerset, but we've dealt with that before — right now we have customers that are an hour and 45 minutes away by truck," he said. "Our goal is to be as seamless as possible to transition. We've offered jobs to all Von's employees, but we don't know how that will play out for sure. Von's retail customers seeing the same faces would be good."

Fuhrer's current footprint covers 10 counties west of Cambria County, and Von's three-county territory makes 13.

"It's a brand-new territory. It's an opportunity for our company to become bigger in a new territory, and that's exciting," Fuhrer said. "We support the local community in Pittsburgh and we will continue to support the local community in Von's territory.

"I've attributed our success to our suppliers and retailers are why we are in business. We will continue that philosophy moving forward in Von's territory."

At 960 Franklin St., Johnstown, Habits Beer & Tobacco CEO John Stibich said that Thompson's personal touch in business will be missed.

"I really like Von's. Dan held a direct line of communication for even the smallest of customers," Stibich said. "Dan is one of the most genuine people I've ever met. I was upset when I heard our business relationship was ending, but I'm glad he's finally able to retire.

"Fuhrer will try to keep things consistent to how Von's ran it, but the convenience of having our wholesaler so close will not be available anymore. Other than that, I'm excited. Fuhrer is structured and professional."

Von's and Inco Beverage Inc. in Richland Township supply a vast majority of the inventory for retail beer outlets in Cambria County.

"Dan is a good businessman who has been actively involved with the Johnstown community for many years," Inco Beverage CEO Joe DeMarco said. "Von's, like many other beer wholesalers in Pennsylvania, was a family-owned business that actively contributed to the areas it served. ... We do feel a sense of loss seeing a family-owned business like Von's leave Johnstown.

"However, we have confidence in the Fuhrer family, whose company is also family-owned and community-focused, will continue what Dan has started."