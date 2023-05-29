Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) investors are sitting on a loss of 56% if they invested a year ago

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 56%. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year Great Lakes Dredge & Dock saw its revenue fall by 18%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price drop of 56% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.0% in the last year, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shareholders lost 56%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

