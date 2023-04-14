Great news for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

BGSF Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Douglas Hailey for US$254k worth of shares, at about US$12.68 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.89. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While BGSF insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of BGSF

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that BGSF insiders own 6.7% of the company, worth about US$7.1m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The BGSF Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded BGSF shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think BGSF insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with BGSF (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

