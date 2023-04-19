Great news for GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for GUD Holdings

GUD Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Director Graeme Whickman for AU$87k worth of shares, at about AU$8.73 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$9.52. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the GUD Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Notably Graeme Whickman was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 34.02k shares for AU$286k. But they sold 2.43k shares for AU$21k. In total, GUD Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

GUD Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

GUD Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at GUD Holdings over the last quarter. Insiders bought AU$30k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of GUD Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests GUD Holdings insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about AU$2.7m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The GUD Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more GUD Holdings stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - GUD Holdings has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: GUD Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here