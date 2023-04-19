Great news for Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, Group CIO & Executive Director Teow Heng Toe bought S$228k worth of shares at a price of S$0.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.38). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about S$0.50 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Yangzijiang Financial Holding

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about S$641k worth of Yangzijiang Financial Holding shares. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yangzijiang Financial Holding Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Yangzijiang Financial Holding shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Yangzijiang Financial Holding stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Yangzijiang Financial Holding. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Yangzijiang Financial Holding and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

