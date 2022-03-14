This great OLED TV is $600 off at Crutchfield—get the Sony A90J OLED TV today

The Sony A90J TV offers some of the most stunning visuals we've ever seen in a TV and it can be yours for 21% off.

March Madness 2022 starts tomorrow, March 15, which means basketball fans will be glued to their TV screens for the rest of the month. If you want to see all your college favorites duke it out in a more vibrant display, the Sony A90J OLED 4K TV can help make the most intense games more colorful. Even better, Crutchfield has the screen for a big price cut right now.

The tech outlet has the 55-inch screen, typically listed for $2,798, available for $600 off at $2,198. That means you get the smart TV with its four HDMI inputs and Google TV interface for 21% off. If you're looking to go even bigger this March, the 65- and 83-inch sizes are also on sale at Crutchfield.

The A90J is not only one of the best OLED TVs we've ever tested, it's also one of the best TVs we've ever tested overall. Our testers praised the A90J for its OLED technology that created perfect black levels for stunning contrast, along with tightly-controlled light and dark picture elements. It also projects an incredibly accurate color reproduction from the second you plug it in for the first time. You can enjoy the vibrant display in your video games too, as two of the A90J's HDMI ports support the console-friendly features, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate. The cherry on top is this TV's Google TV interface, with its speedy menu navigation and user interface that is easier to navigate than others.

The Sony A90J features adjustable feet to let it stand however you need it.

When you're setting up the A90J at home, there are two different ways it can be placed on your TV stand thanks to its adjustable feet. You can either place the feet outside the corners of the screen or rotate them to fit under the screen so you can place a soundbar neatly underneath.

Bring some crisp imagery into your home with this top-tier Sony TV on sale right now. You've only got so long before the buzzer goes off and the deal ends.

