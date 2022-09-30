U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7290
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,397.71
    -85.24 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Great Panther Mining Announces Board and Management Changes

·1 min read
Great Panther Mining Limited Logo (CNW Group/Great Panther Mining Limited)
Great Panther Mining Limited Logo (CNW Group/Great Panther Mining Limited)

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated October 15, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 10, 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (OTCPK: GPLDK) ("Great Panther" or the "Company") announces that as part of its ongoing strategic initiative to reposition the Company, three of its directors, Elise Rees, Kevin Ross and Dana Williams, have each resigned from the Board, effective September 30, 2022.

In addition, Alan Hair will resign as Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective October 17, 2022 (the "Effective Date"), and will resume the position of Non-Executive Chair of the Board. Sandra Daycock will assume the role of President & CEO and will resign from the position of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") on the Effective Date, and Shawn Turkington, the Company's Vice President, Finance, will assume the role of CFO.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining is a precious metals producer focused on the operation of the Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil where the Company controls a land package covering nearly 200,000 hectares in the prospective Vila Nova Greenstone belt.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-mining-announces-board-and-management-changes-301638192.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock falls to lowest level since 1993

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Carnival Cruise's stock after its latest earnings miss signifies a much longer path to profitability than expected.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Intel's Dividends Can Hold Up, But The Business Faces Uncertainty In The Future

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) started an accelerated downtrend in August. The company lost 27% of its market value since then, and investors may be concerned about the near future. Looking at analysts forecasts, it seems that there may be some more pain ahead. We break down the fundamentals, future expectations, and see what that means for investors in our analysis.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • 2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top performer on the stock market over the years, with shares of the graphics card specialist rising more than 3,600% over the past decade. The broader market correction has sent shares of Nvidia packing, with the tech giant losing more than 60% of its value since December 2021. The sell-off has brought Nvidia's market capitalization down to just over $300 billion from more than $800 billion in December last year.

  • AT&T maintains quarterly dividend, with yield above 7%

    AT&T Inc. said Friday it was keeping its quarterly dividend at 27.75 cents a share, payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 10. With the telecommunications and media company's stock down 0.8% in afternoon trading, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 7.21%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF of 1.17% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.83%, and the yield of the 10-year Treasury note of 3.742%. AT&T's stock was the n

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • Dow Jones Drops On Hot Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Rises Before AI Day

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on hot inflation data. Tesla stock fell ahead of the company's AI Day.

  • Bank of America Likes These Beaten Down Chip Stocks

    Semiconductor stocks have tumbled in recent months amid flagging demand, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index dropping 36% year to date. Bank of America analysts recently discussed their favorite choices in the sector.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Sinking Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL), the world's biggest cruise line operator, were tumbling today after the company badly missed estimates in its third-quarter earnings report. Carnival continued to rebound from the pandemic in the third quarter, but its results fell short of expectations and it reported a significant loss. Revenue jumped nearly 80% sequentially from the second quarter to $4.31 billion, but that still missed analysts' consensus estimate of $5.07 billion.

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2002. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Carnival's (CCL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance reflects solid booking trends owing to relaxed protocols and better alignment of land-based vacation alternatives.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Absurdly Cheap or a Value Trap?

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan International Value Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTKX returned -10.47%, Advisor Class fund APDKX posted a return of -10.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHKX returned -10.41%, compared to a […]

  • El-Erian Warns ‘Economic Accident’ Would Precede Any Central Bank Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian has a cautionary word for anyone anticipating an end to interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine L