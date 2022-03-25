U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Great Panther Recognized for Executive Gender Diversity by The Globe and Mail's "Women Lead Here" Benchmark

·5 min read
In this article:
  • GPL
  • GPR
Great Panther Mining Limited Logo (CNW Group/Great Panther Mining Limited)
Great Panther Mining Limited Logo (CNW Group/Great Panther Mining Limited)

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented precious metals producer focused on the Americas, is pleased to announce it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

"We are proud of this achievement and recognition by The Globe and Mail as we strive to support diversity, including gender diversity across the organization," stated Alan Hair, Great Panther's Chair and Interim CEO. "At Great Panther we support several initiatives focused on achieving diversity not only within the leadership team and Board of Directors, of which 50% and 43%, respectively, are women, but also at each one of our sites. We are committed to achieving gender parity, ensuring that salary compensation is valued by position with no difference between genders, and at Tucano we have set a target to achieve 25% female representation in the workforce by 2023. We are committed to these goals because we believe that diversity within our Company provides the perspectives, experiences and expertise needed to deliver the best results for our stakeholders."

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative highlights Canadian corporations that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity and have the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies. In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 29, 2022. Event details and registration information are available at www.globeandmail.com/events.

ABOUT THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With its award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in its print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growth-oriented precious metals producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three gold and silver mines, an advanced development project and a large land package with district-scale potential. Great Panther is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to (i) achieve gender parity, ensure equitable compensation and achieve 25% female representation in the Tucano workforce by 2023, (ii) create long-term stakeholder value through safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio, and (ii) achieve its long-term growth objectives.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory risks and uncertainties, including those described in respect of Great Panther in its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com and its most recent report on Form 40-F and management's discussion and analysis on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

There is no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove accurate or that actual results will not vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described, or intended. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near- and longer-term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-recognized-for-executive-gender-diversity-by-the-globe-and-mails-women-lead-here-benchmark-301510807.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c7242.html

