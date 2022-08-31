U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

Great Place to Work® Announces the 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia™ Representing Over 4.7 Million Employee Experiences

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Great Place to Work® announced its 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia. The list is based on over 1 million survey responses across Asia and the Middle East, representing the experience of more than 4.7 million employees in the region.

(PRNewsfoto/Great Place to Work, Singapore)
(PRNewsfoto/Great Place to Work, Singapore)

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

Employees at winning workplaces are having a far superior experience than the global average. According to Great Place to Work data, 88% of employees at the Best Workplaces in Asia on average reported having a positive employee experience. For the average global workforce, only 55% of workers report a similarly positive experience.

The Best Workplaces in Asia show that investing in people is a proven path to business success. Those that can create a fair work environment that fills employees with pride will outperform the competition.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia for putting the well-being of their employees first," said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work.

"During an incredibly challenging time for the region, these companies created equitable workplaces by providing flexibility and supporting their employees through strife. The Best Workplaces in Asia embody the mission of Great Place to Work and are indeed making work great work For All."

"All my respect and admiration for these wonderful organizations, that in the middle of disruptive challenges, their leadership resorted for the TRUST as the key element in their culture, to carry on with their business, showing the way to so many other" was said by Jose C. Bezanilla, CEO of Greater China.

The top 30 in the multinational category:

  1. DHL Express

  2. Cisco

  3. Hilton

  4. Chalhoub Group

  5. Medtronic

  6. DHL Global Forwarding

  7. Apparel Group

  8. Salesforce

  9. Accenture

  10. Cadence

  11. L'Occitane

  12. Teleperformance

  13. Maersk

  14. HP

  15. Ericsson

  16. SC Johnson

  17. Micron

  18. DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific

  19. Ingram Micro

  20. American Express

  21. Disco Corporation

  22. Hilti

  23. Takeda

  24. Abbvie

  25. Adobe

  26. Synchrony

  27. Servier

  28. Beam Suntory

  29. Coca-Cola Bottling Investment Group

  30. Stryker

The Best Workplaces in Asia™ list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/asia-2022

How Great Place to Work determines the Best Workplaces in Asia

Great Place to Work identifies Best Workplaces in Asia™ by surveying over 1 million employees in Asia and the Middle East about the key factors that create great workplaces for all and analyzing company workplace programs impacting over 4.7 million employees in the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces lists in Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, Vietnam during 2021 or early 2022.

Companies rank in three size categories: Small and Medium (10-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and the World's Best lists published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedInTwitter, Instagram and WeChat: greatplacetowork

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marissa Reyes
Marissa.reyes@greatplacetowork.com

For HK

Kith Leung
KithLeung@ctgoodjobs.hk

SOURCE Great Place to Work®

