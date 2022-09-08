U.S. markets closed

Great Place to Work® Names Trilogy Health Services One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ in 2022, Ranking #4

·4 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Trilogy Health Services as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. This is Trilogy's fourth consecutive year being named to this prestigious list, this time coming in at fourth place. Earning a spot means that Trilogy is one of the best companies to work for in the country, the culmination of its goal to be the best place its employees have ever belonged.

Trilogy Health Services named one of the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ for fourth consecutive year.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. In that survey, 83% of Trilogy's employees said Trilogy is a great place to work. This number is 26% higher than the average U.S. company. Learn more at Trilogy's profile here.

"At Trilogy Health Services, we take pride in putting our team members at the center of all we do, guided by our culture of servant leadership and compassionate care. We believe that if we care for our team members, they will care for our residents, and positive results will follow," Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer Priscila Mattingly said. "It is an honor to serve such a purposed-filled and dedicated group of people"

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"The Best Workplaces in Aging Services have a lot to be proud of," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They stepped up to support the well-being of their employees hard at work caring for high-risk populations at unprecedented levels throughout the pandemic. Congratulations to these great workplaces for their dedication to strong company cultures."

In 2021, Trilogy was ranked #6 as Best Workplace for Aging Services (Senior Housing large). In 2020 and 2019, Trilogy was ranked #4 on the list.

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout four states. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services for the fourth year in a row. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job opportunities at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Activated Insights®

Activated Insights is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services provides. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transform the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology.

Learn more at activatedinsights.com and on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Content: lindsay.english@trilogyhs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-place-to-work-names-trilogy-health-services-one-of-the-fortune-best-workplaces-in-aging-services-in-2022-ranking-4-301620843.html

SOURCE Trilogy Health Services, LLC

