Great Place to Work(R) and Fortune Name Reverse Mortgage Funding One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance(TM), Ranking #9

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC
·5 min read

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™. This is RMF's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 9. Earning a spot means that RMF is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Press release picture
Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Press release picture

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than over 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey, 95% of RMF's employees said RMF is a great place to work. This number is 38% higher than the average U.S. company.

"RMF is proud to be listed among the best employers in financial services and insurance," says RMF President David Peskin. "At a time when many companies are concerned with workforce attrition, it's more important than ever to invest in cultivating and maintaining a great employee experience. RMF is grateful for its dedicated employees who are the reason for RMF's strong workplace culture. We celebrate and thank them for this recognition."

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance."

RMF is also ranked #56 out of 100 among Fortune's 2022 Best Medium Workplaces™. Additionally, RMF is ranked #8 among Fortune's Best Workplaces in New York™ 2022 (Small and Medium).

To learn more about Reverse Mortgage Funding, please visit ReverseFunding.com

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. RMIT is an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages. The relationship with Starwood Capital affords RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood Capital family of companies.

RMF is proud to continually earn high praise from their customers-receiving a 98% customer satisfaction1 rating; a 4.7-star / Excellent score on Trustpilot;2 4.8 out of 5 stars on LendingTree;3 and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau4.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

# # #

1Source: RMF Customer satisfaction survey, December 2021

2Source: Trustpilot, as of January 2022

3Source: LendingTree Ratings and Reviews, as of January 2022

4Source: Better Business Bureau as of January 2022

This material has not been reviewed, approved or issued by HUD, FHA or any government agency. The company is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of HUD/FHA or any other government agency.

NOT FOR CONSUMER USE. ©2022 Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 1455 Broad Street, 2nd Floor, Bloomfield, NJ 07003, 1-888-494-0882. Company NMLS ID: #1019941. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Arizona Mortgage Banker License #0927682; Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act; Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license; Georgia Mortgage Lender Licensee #36793; Massachusetts Mortgage Lender License #ML1019941; Licensed by the New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance; Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Department of Financial Services -in-state branch address 700 Corporate Blvd, Newburgh, NY 12550; Rhode Island Licensed Lender. For California consumers: For information about our privacy practices, please visit https://www.reversefunding.com/privacy. Not all products and options are available in all states. Terms subject to change without notice. Certain conditions and fees apply. This is not a loan commitment. All loans subject to approval. L4798 -Exp092023

Boilererplate logos.png
Boilererplate logos.png

Media Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy, Interdependence Public Relations
713-409-1835
Mattie@interdependence.com

SOURCE: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715002/Great-Place-to-WorkR-and-Fortune-Name-Reverse-Mortgage-Funding-One-of-the-2022-Best-Workplaces-in-Financial-Services-InsuranceTM-Ranking-9

