Great Place to Work(R) releases its Best Workplaces in Taiwan(TM) 2021 list

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24th August 2021, Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, announced the Best Workplaces in Taiwan 2021 list.

This was the second year to release the Best Workplaces in Taiwan list, with 2021 proving to be another tough year as we navigate the ever-changing landscape created by the global pandemic. Organizations all over the world have gone to great length to keep their businesses running, spur creativity and look after their employees during this prolonged coronavirus pandemic. Despite these challenges, the Best Workplaces in Taiwan 2021 continued to maintain positive workplace cultures as they have been listening and supporting their employees no matter what. This was proven in many well-being practices and programmes that were shared by each of the award-wining companies during the virtual Awards Ceremony yesterday. Some examples include Taichi Fitness Week, Covid19 Care Pack, exercises & games, Immunity Seminar, Well-Being Committee, and flexible working style. For more details, please refer to Event brochure.

Other than well-being practices shared by the awardees, the nine organizations that were named on the Best Workplaces in Taiwan 2021 list demonstrated how they offered team support and help during the "New Normal". Figure shows how there are increasing signs of team support and intimacy from this year's Best Workplaces in Taiwan 2021 report findings.

In addition, employees reflected positively on the well-being aspects of their workplaces (defined by factors such as feeling cared for and believing their workplace is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work), with an overall average of 82%.

Business Analyst Miss Anna Yau of Great Place to Work® Greater China explained that "Companies with better employee well-being programs and practices are more likely to enjoy better productivity from their team, gain trust and maintain high levels of employee engagement."

It has been another tough year, with lock downs and continuous uncertainties ahead, but the winners of this year have shown that they value their people and care for them. Mr. Jose Carlos Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place to Work® Greater China, commented that "We feel privileged to be working with organizations that give their best for their employees and for society at large, even during these challenging times. We are inspired about their passion to succeed against all odds while keeping their people-centered working cultures and achieving the best results for their projects."

The Awards Ceremony had a chat room and photobooth, which allowed people to engage, stay connected and have fun. Guests and awardees from different places around the world enjoyed this relaxing celebration, took some snap shots and shared their happiness in this virtual space as well as in real-life with friends and colleagues, sitting together to celebrate.

Great Place to Work® releases its Best Workplaces in Taiwan™ 2021 list

Best Workplaces in Taiwan™ 2021 List
(The list below is published in alphabetical order)

Cisco Systems Taiwan Ltd.

DHL Express Taiwan

DHL Supply Chain (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.

DISCO HI-TEC TAIWAN CO., LTD.

General Mills Taiwan Limited

PageGroup

SAP Taiwan

SC Johnson & Son Taiwan Ltd.

Stryker Far East Inc., Taiwan Branch

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 90 countries across five continents. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs, Great Place to Work® provides the expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. The Institute works with media throughout the world to select lists of Best Workplaces™. In Greater China, the Institute partners with Bloomberg Businessweek, Chinese and South China Morning Post (Classified Post) to publish different 'Best Workplaces™' lists. In the US, the Institute works with Fortune Magazine to publish the '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list. For more information about Great Place to Work® please visit our official website http://www.greatplacetowork.com.hk/

*PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner of Best Workplaces in Taiwan2021 Awards Ceremony.

SOURCE Great Place to Work Institute

