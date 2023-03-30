Great Place To Work unveils Best Workplaces in the Inaugural Singapore Healthcare and Biopharma List 2023

Employees express trust in leaders' competence and integrity and value fairness and impartiality as part of the workplace culture

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture announced the 10 companies who are Best WorkplacesTM in its inaugural Healthcare & Biopharma List. This marks the first Healthcare & Biopharma industry list in Singapore by Great Place To Work, a recognition for companies such as COVID-19 vaccine creators like AstraZeneca, to Alcon Asia – the largest eye-care device company with surgical and vision care helping us to see clearly, and a homegrown brand like telemedicine provider WhiteCoat Holdings, competing with the best-of-the-best global brands. The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place To Work CertifiedTM organization.

Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN and ANZ, Ms Evelyn Kwek said: "Singapore has become a choice location for biopharmaceutical companies to set up their operations to develop and produce new products given our world class infrastructure, collaborative ecosystem and strategic geographical location, connecting global companies to the huge Asian market. The ability to access skilled talent is another strategic factor. Great Place To Work is therefore proud to be launching the inaugural Healthcare & Biopharma List to support great workplaces in this sector in elevating their brands to attract the most talented, diverse and purpose-aligned employees. We congratulate the 10 companies on this inaugural List and they are indeed Best Workplaces, as validated by the voices of their employees."

The Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Biopharma List is determined using Great Place To Work's For All™ methodology to evaluate. Based on employee's voices from the Best Workplace companies, the competence and integrity of their leaders are top attributes within the workplace, and management showing fairness and impartiality in staff treatment.

The Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 survey questions. Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

85% of the evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organisation, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place To Work analyses these experiences relative to each organisation's size, workforce make up, and what is typical in the healthcare and biopharma sector. The remainder of the evaluation is an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of the company's values, people's ability to contribute new ideas, and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they are consistently experienced.

Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare and Biopharma List 2023 – 10 organizations have been listed

Company name & Ranking Company info Companies' Profile: #1 Medtronic Singapore (Healthcare) Medtronic is a leader in global healthcare technology and it boldly addresses the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching and finding solutions which are guided by its mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life.



https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/medtronic/ #2 Boston Scientific (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) Boston Scientific is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, the company operates in over 100 countries and advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/boston-scientific/ #3 WhiteCoat Holdings (Healthcare) WhiteCoat is a fast-growing digital health company in the Southeast Asia region. The company is founded on the belief that everyone has the right to have access to affordable, convenient and high-quality healthcare services. https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/whitecoat/ #4 Alcon Asia (APL) (Manufacturing and Production) Alcon is the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly. Its rich 75-year history is built on a solid foundation of market-leading eye care expertise and deep, long-standing relationships with eye care professionals. https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/alcon-singapore-apl/ #5 Servier Singapore (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation dedicated to Cardiovascular disease, Oncology, Diabetes, and Psychiatric disease. https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/servier-singapore/ #6 Merz Aesthetics Singapore (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) Merz Aesthetics is a leading, global aesthetics company and has been family-owned since 1908. It has an award-winning portfolio of injectables, devices and skincare products that help healthcare professionals fuel confidence through aesthetic medicine. https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/merz-aesthetics-singapore/ #7 Advanced Sterilization Products Singapore (Healthcare) At Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), the company provides innovative infection prevention technologies to improve patient care. Its Terminal Sterilization and High-Level Disinfection solutions offer the assurance healthcare professionals need, to protect patients during their most critical moments. https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/asp/ #8 Amgen Singapore Manufacturing (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. In 2015, Amgen established its commercial presence in Singapore to serve patients suffering from serious illnesses. https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/amgen-biotechnology-singapore/ #9 Stryker Singapore (Manufacturing & Production) Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. The company serves healthcare customers including hospital administrators, surgeons, and healthcare professionals in all healthcare environments, from large, integrated hospital systems to small, outpatient surgery centers. https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/stryker/ #10 AstraZeneca (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/astrazeneca-singapore/

