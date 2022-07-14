U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,790.50
    -14.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,666.00
    -92.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,716.00
    -46.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,719.80
    -7.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.66
    -0.64 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.30
    -18.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    -0.0045 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.82
    -0.47 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0055 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8820
    +1.4700 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,962.30
    +413.23 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.24
    +10.99 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

THE GREAT RESIGNATION: Amrop develops a robust retention strategy

·5 min read

BRUSSELS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant changes to recent employment rates have forced employers to re-evaluate their approach to staff retention and the factors that influence longevity and strength in a workforce. The Great Resignation, in which millions of people are leaving their jobs in search of better lifestyles, has caused upheaval in almost every industry, creating large gaps in talent and production, while impacting budgets and company morale.

Amrop Logo
Amrop Logo

"At Amrop, we have noted significant trends in our partner countries – the ripple effect of what the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports as 47.8-million Americans resigning from their work last year. Our position as a global leadership advisory and executive search firm allows us to analyse and anticipate these challenges in other territories, assisting our worldwide network with strategies to tackle The Great Resignation" says Annika Farin, Amrop Partnership Chair and Managing Partner of the German office.

Amrop data shows that after its hard hit on the USA, The Great Resignation is now impacting a vast European territory, causing smaller countries to take note of retention lessons learnt in the US., also notes that Europe's demographical factors are impacting the job market, as the Baby Boomers are all exiting quite simultaneously – "this is especially apparent in Germany, we see this everywhere now, and have to get creative about it" says Farin.

According to Amrop Italy's President and Managing Partner Antonio Pellerano, the phenomenon is impacting 60% of companies in Italy, and several thousands of positions, mainly in the digital and ITC areas. Similar trends are now being seen in Eastern and Western Europe.

Although a Microsoft survey conducted last year highlights that 41% of the global workforce is considering quitting their jobs, the anticipated rate of resignation in the executive class is significantly higher. A recent Deloitte survey shows that nearly 70% of C-suite employees in the US, UK, Canada and Australia are seriously considering leaving their jobs.

The study indicates that 81% of the C-suite says that improving their well-being is more important than advancing their career, as they go in search of better-lived lives. This lifestyle pursuit is now trickling into European countries, forcing companies to pay close attention to their chief executives, chief financial officers, and other C-level employees, as they reassess the role of work in their lives.

Amrop develops retention programmes that keep employees engaged, productive and employed – always customised to the enterprise's needs and goals. A multi-faceted, targeted, and personal strategy is key, supported by a trusting, secure working relationship between the employer and employee.

The retention counselling service developed by Amrop Woodburn Mann and the Woodburn Mann Leadership Science Institute offers a successful example of such a programme, and one that the Amrop network around the world extract lessons from when dealing with partner retention strategies. It focuses on principles of enhanced engagement – at a personal and institutional level – that facilitate solutions for executives within a business.

"The programme cultivates long-term loyalty and delivery, enhancing the retention proposition and attracting the executive to remain in the company," explains Andrew Woodburn, Managing Partner at Amrop Woodburn Mann, who sits on the Global Board of the Amrop Partnership. "In most cases, the individual is not informed that they are undergoing retention counselling, since this knowledge could create an awkward dynamic between them and their employer. Rather, they are awarded an executive development opportunity. Together with the employer, we design a programme to overcome some of the challenges triggering the employee to become a flight risk."

Woodburn advises businesses to look beyond solely addressing the employee's needs. "In many cases, culture and retention stem from the leadership style trickling down from above. Therefore, systemically, the culture and leadership of the organisation need to be attended to from the top down. This is a long-term programme and can take many years to execute within an organisation, requiring a dedicated culture commitment and buy-in from the business."

He recommends a diverse facilitation mandate when creating such a programme. "It should include attitude, current organisational environment, any personal issues, education and training, leadership, remuneration, role scope and future expectations. This broad palette should bring to the surface the critical issues that need to be addressed by the retention programme, to generate a workable solution for both the employee and the employer."

"At Amrop, we encourage businesses to make retention plans part of their mandate to attract, develop and retain talent. Our aim when working with corporations is to hold on to enterprise knowledge by retaining long-term, highly valuable employees, particularly in the executive category. An executive's experience, qualifications, networks, insight, company understanding and ability to contribute beyond KPIs are highly prized commodities – and these C-suites should be a strong focus in a business's retention strategy" – Annika Farin

To ensure good retention planning, Amrop recommends an agile approach that considers the individual and their overall well-being. Companies that can offer flexibility to their employees and understand their needs and values are more likely to maintain a stable and competitive workforce. Offering attractive benefits, being committed to long-term career prospects, facilitating training, and investing in ongoing learning will instil greater loyalty, retaining talented and motivated executives who are committed to the organisation's success.

CONTACT:

Amrop GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS
The Amrop Partnership SCRL
Rue Abbé Cuypers 3
1040 Brussels, Belgium
 
T. +32 471 733 825
E. contact@amrop.com
Brigitte Arhold COO    

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857796/Amrop_Logo.jpg

                                                                                   

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-great-resignation-amrop-develops-a-robust-retention-strategy-301584967.html

SOURCE Amrop

Recommended Stories

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Job layoffs circulate throughout tech industry

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines the hiring slowdowns issued by Google, Meta, and other tech companies amid this year's prolonged economic uncertainty.

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk defy a court if ordered to buy Twitter?

    Twitter Inc has sued Elon Musk to force him to go through with the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. What happens if Twitter succeeds and the world's richest man, who regularly taunts securities regulators, refuses to comply with the court order? CAN A COURT ORDER MUSK TO BUY TWITTER?

  • Burger King, Wendy's Embrace a New Kind of Value

    Forget the 4 for $4, the $5 Biggie Bag or even the $6 Your Way meal, both chains have a deal designed to take on McDonald's.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Rite Aid CEO says new Philadelphia HQ part of strategy to shed 'old-fashioned' image

    Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan wants to make it clear that the company’s new Philadelphia headquarters is “not an office.”

  • Google, Meta, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Tech companies continue to hit the breaks on hiring against the backdrop of a declining stock market and recession fears.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We have 25 years until retirement and are saving 25% of our income — are we doing it right? And are we saving too much?

    You and your wife sound so on top of your retirement planning, which is amazing considering how far away you are from actually retiring – kudos to you! You mention two important retirement planning issues. The first: The right way to diversify the taxability of retirement assets.

  • Tesla's high-profile Autopilot executive departs

    Andrej Karpathy, a high-profile Tesla executive who played a key role in developing the electric car maker's artificial intelligence and driver assistant technology, said on Wednesday he is leaving the company. The departure of Karpathy, who provided no reason for leaving, comes at a critical time as Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk races to achieve full self-driving capability this year, after missing earlier targets several times. Shares of Tesla fell 1% in extended trade to $704.

  • ‘Quality’ companies are getting stronger yet their shares are down in this selloff. This is how to find the bargains.

    If you’re a long-term investor, this year’s selloff is good news because it offers a great chance to pick up quality companies at a discount. “Portfolio managers have been selling what they can as opposed to what they want to sell, and high quality has more liquidity,” says David Sekera, Morningstar Direct’s U.S. market strategist. Now is the time to join the liquidity providers and buy the weakness in quality names getting dunked.

  • Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End

    With 2021 coming to a close, T. Rowe Price says there are several moves that people saving for retirement should make by the end of the year. The investment management giant says harvesting losses for tax purposes, reassessing your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retail stocks lead markets into the close, Google shares sink

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre checks out the market losses heading into the close, sector leaders in the green, Nasdaq leaders, and travel stocks.

  • Taiwan says Foxconn needs govt approval for any China chip firm investment

    Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, would need Taiwanese government permission if its unit were to invest in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, a government official said on Thursday. Taiwan media has reported that Foxconn's China-listed unit Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd plans to spend 9.8 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) for a stake in Unigroup, as part of Foxconn's plans to get more into chip-making.

  • Seniors, Having This Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • United Airlines, pilots' union to restart negotiations for new contract - CNBC

    The United branch of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said the current agreement "fell short" of some pilots' expectations, according to the report. United Airlines and ALPA did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. The two-year agreement, previously approved by union leaders, was sent out to members for ratification and expected to settle by July 15.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's definition of energy independence for a EV-world means you have to have the batteries.

  • This Delivery Service Is Giving Mixed Signals

    With earnings just around the corner, we see United Parcel Service barreling forward with some mixed technical signals. The weekly chart (Trendspider) shows lower volume on this recent 'pull up' which can be portrayed as a bear flag.