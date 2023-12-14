Advertisement
'Great resignation,' 'RTO,' 'quiet quitting': Does work slang reflect your job?

Sean Greene, Samantha Masunaga
·1 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 19: The main entrance of the California Market Center at on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Building owner Brookfield Properties recently completed a $250 million makeover that turned the former wholesale fashion trade center dating to the 1960s into an airy office complex for rent to businesses in creative fields. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Two men talk at the main entrance of the California Market Center in Los Angeles in 2022. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Did you quit your job during the Great Resignation? Are you quiet quitting? Being told to RTO? Coffee badging at the office (and then promptly leaving)?

The Los Angeles Times is developing a story about the many viral words that have become popular to describe work, terms such as "Great Resignation," "quiet quitting," "RTO," "polyworking" and "coffee badging."

We're looking to hear from readers about how they've seen these terms used on social media and whether these words reflect their own work lives.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

