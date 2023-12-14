'Great resignation,' 'RTO,' 'quiet quitting': Does work slang reflect your job?

Two men talk at the main entrance of the California Market Center in Los Angeles in 2022. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Did you quit your job during the Great Resignation? Are you quiet quitting? Being told to RTO? Coffee badging at the office (and then promptly leaving)?

The Los Angeles Times is developing a story about the many viral words that have become popular to describe work, terms such as "Great Resignation," "quiet quitting," "RTO," "polyworking" and "coffee badging."

We're looking to hear from readers about how they've seen these terms used on social media and whether these words reflect their own work lives.

