Great Rivers Bank Sells Trust Assets to TI-TRUST, Inc.

TI-TRUST, Inc.
·2 min read

Hinsdale, IL, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Great Rivers Bank Sells Trust Assets to TI-TRUST, Inc.

TI-TRUST, Inc. (“TI-TRUST”) and Great Rivers Bank announce the sale of Great Rivers Bank trust assets to TI-TRUST.  The companies have worked together for many years with TI-TRUST providing farm appraisals to support Great Rivers lending.  Great Rivers has been successfully expanding their banking footprint and is focusing on their core banking services.  They have come to the conclusion that their trust clients will be best served by TI-TRUST who specializes in trustee services.  The sale was effective March 31, 2022.  Additionally, Great Rivers Bank has entered into an ongoing cooperative agreement to refer their bank clients needing trust services to TI-TRUST.

“We are pleased to be able to further partner with TI-TRUST to ensure that our trust clients are getting the same high level of customer services that they have come to expect from us” said Bob Garner President Great Rivers Bank.  Great Rivers Bank is headquartered in Barry and is a state-chartered full-service community bank with locations in Barry, Pittsfield, Liberty in Illinois and Hannibal, Mo.

“We welcome all of Great River’s trust clients to TI-TRUST and look forward to serving these new clients with our trust expertise” said Brian Ippensen, President of TI-TRUST.

TI-TRUST is a leading provider of fiduciary services for Personal Trust, Farm Services and Employee Benefits.   Founded more than sixty years ago in Quincy, Illinois, today, the Company has locations in five states and hold more than $15 billion in managed assets for individuals and institutions nationwide.  For more information visit our website at www.ti-trust.com.

About TI-TRUST, Inc.
TI-TRUST is a leading provider of fiduciary services for Employee Benefits, Personal Trust, and Farm Services. With solid core values and decades of proven commitment to high ethical standards, our experienced team of financial, legal, and administrative professionals is dedicated to earning and maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients. Founded more than sixty years ago in Quincy, Illinois, today, we have locations in five states and hold more than $14 billion in managed assets for individuals and institutions nationwide.

Contact
TI-Trust, Inc.
Brian Ippensen, President
217-228-8060


