Great Southeast Flooring, Slug-A-Bug, ULA are Volunteer Recognition Award business finalists

One company sells flooring, another provides pest-control services, and a third launches rockets.

Three vastly different businesses. But what all three have in common is a commitment to helping the Space Coast community.

Great Southeast Flooring America, Slug-A-Bug and United Launch Alliance are the finalists in the Business of the Year category for FLORIDA TODAY's 2023 Volunteer Recognition Awards, presented by Community Credit Union of Florida. The winner will be announced on Dec. 7.

Here are details about the three finalists.

Great Southeast Flooring America

Nelson Green is owner and president of Great Southeast Flooring America, a finalist for Business of the Year, part of the 2023 Volunteer Recognition Awards.

Under the leadership of Nelson Green, Great Southeast Flooring America each year provides $1,000 college scholarships to deserving students at all 16 Brevard County public high schools.

Green, the company's owner and president, said the effort started in 2017 at his alma mater, Satellite High, and later expanded to high schools throughout the county. School officials choose the scholarship winners.

When the 2024 scholarships are awarded, he and the company will have donated $96,000 to help graduates in the community further their education.

Great Southeast Flooring America also has an ongoing program in which it regularly donates to the Children's Hunger Project. With the purchase of a new floor, the business makes a donation to Children's Hunger Project in the customer's name.

Green is active in Rotary, and the business regularly serves as a major sponsor of the organization's fundraising events. Throughout the years, Green and the company also have donated to local youth sports programs, the Brevard Zoo, the former Foosaner Art Museum, Ronald McDonald House and the Salvation Army.

The family-run, Melbourne-based business was started in 1979. It now has 25 employees, including its contract installers.

Green said he appreciates the support his business has received from customers over the years.

"These people have been really good to us," Green said. "It's kind of nice giving back to the community."

Slug-A-Bug

Steve Lum is president of Slug-A-Bug, a finalist for Business of the Year, part of the 2023 Volunteer Recognition Awards.

Slug-A-Bug President Steve Lum is taking a page from company founder, the late Doug Vander Poest's, playbook, and considers helping the community to be a top priority. That's not just for his pest-control operations, but also for helping nonprofit organizations.

Since becoming Slug-A-Bug's president in 2005, Lum has made it a crucial part of the company's mission to support charitable organizations in Brevard County that lift people up.

Each year, the company redirects a portion of its revenue back into the community. Key beneficiaries include the Children's Hunger Project, Family Promise and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

Whether it's direct donations, sponsorships or the company's services, numerous organizations each year benefit from Slug-A-Bug's generosity, including the AMIkids, Back Brevard Heroes, the Brevard Zoo, Crosswinds Youth Services, Habitat for Humanity, Nana's House, Rotary and the Spoil Island Project.

Lum began as a pest-control technician at Slug-A-Bug in 1987, and worked his way into a management position. The Melbourne-based company, founded in 1982, has 69 employees, and serves all of Brevard County and part of Indian River County.

"I feel that giving is the most important thing in life," Lum said. "The community is why we're here."

While Slug-A-Bug is not a huge corporation, Lum said, "we can do our own part to scale."

United Launch Alliance

Ron Fortson is director and general manager of launch operations at United Launch Alliance, a finalist for Business of the Year, part of the 2023 Volunteer Recognition Awards.

United Launch Alliance not only launches rockets from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but also places a priority on helping the Space Coast.

"We're proud to be supporting the community," said Ron Fortson, ULA's director and general manager of launch operations. "Not only do we serve our missions for our customers, but also we're heavily involved in the community here."

In the past year, United Launch Alliance's local employees donated almost 1,000 hours of volunteer work in the community, including a project that changed the face of Emma Jewel Charter Academy in Cocoa. ULA provided landscaping, painting, other facility improvement projects and volunteer hours to improve the outside appearance of the school, which boosted student and faculty pride.

Other community efforts included work to help the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center, the Brevard Zoo, the Children's Hunger Project and the Red Cross, as well as various food drives, and providing blankets for senior citizens and homeless people. It also supports science, technology, engineering and math education programs in the community.

Additionally, financial donations since 2016 of $507,064 from ULA and its staff through United Way of Brevard impacted Brevard County by helping those in need. The company has a matching program for employees who donate to United Way. For more than 15 years, ULA has been recognized by the local United Way as one of the Top 25 companies for donations.

"We have a high standard of excellence, and we know that they have that same standard of excellence," Fortson said, in discussing ULA'a alliance with the United Way. "So it's an honor to work with them here in our community."

ULA ― which was formed in 2006 through the combination of launch services operations of Boeing and Lockheed Martin ― now has more than 500 employees working in the Cape Canaveral area, and more than 3,000 employees nationwide. Since its creation, ULA has aimed to champion a culture of community service.

"We live, work and play here in this community, and so we think it's important that we share back to the community and serve the community as well," Fortson said. "We encourage any other company out there to get involved, to get engaged. There's a lot of things that this community needs, and I think each and every one of us can help serve those folks that are in need."

Last year's finalists

The 2022 winner of the Business of the Year award was Melbourne-based L3Harris Technologies.

Other finalists were Bobbi’s at Parkside boutique in Cocoa Village and Rockledge-based Community Credit Union of Florida.

FLORIDA TODAY has been hosting the Volunteer Recognition Awards since 1992.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Three businesses named Volunteer Recognition Award finalists