Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 44% stake

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Great Southern Bancorp's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

51% of the business is held by the top 12 shareholders

Insiders own 26% of Great Southern Bancorp

Every investor in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 44% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Great Southern Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Great Southern Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Great Southern Bancorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Great Southern Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Great Southern Bancorp. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Thomas Turner with 13% of shares outstanding. With 8.0% and 7.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Earl Steinert and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Joseph Turner is the owner of 1.4% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Great Southern Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders have a US$152m stake in this US$596m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Great Southern Bancorp you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

