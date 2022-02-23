U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Great Southern Bank Opens New Commercial Loan Production Office in Phoenix, Arizona

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
·2 min read
Phoenix Banking Veteran Justin Lutz Hired as Market Manager

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bank announced today that it has opened a new loan production office (LPO) in Phoenix, Arizona, which represents the seventh LPO in the Company’s franchise. Justin Lutz, a Phoenix banking veteran, has been hired as market manager and is responsible for developing commercial lending relationships in the market area.

“Great Southern is pleased to open an LPO in Phoenix and to serve commercial lending needs in the area,” said Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joseph W. Turner. “We are excited Justin has joined our team. His familiarity with the market and his lending experience will be a tremendous asset as we build relationships with area clients.”

Lutz has more than 16 years of lending experience in Phoenix. Before joining Great Southern, he was employed for the last 10 years with Bankers Trust Company, most recently serving as a senior commercial lender. Lutz is a cum laude graduate of the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

The new LPO will provide a wide variety of the Bank’s commercial lending services including fixed and variable-rate commercial real estate loans for new and existing properties. Competitive commercial construction and portfolio financing will also be available.

With total assets of $5.4 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. The Company is headquartered in Springfield, Mo., and operates 93 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

CONTACT: Reporters May Contact: Kelly Polonus, Great Southern Bank, (417) 895-5242 kpolonus@greatsouthernbank.com


