Great Southern Bank Opens New Commercial Loan Production Office in Charlotte, North Carolina

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
·2 min read
  • GSBC
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.

Charlotte Banking Veteran Charles “Chip” Brinkman Hired as Market Manager

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bank announced today that it has opened a new loan production office (LPO) in Charlotte, North Carolina, which represents the eighth LPO in the Company’s franchise. Charles “Chip” Brinkman, a Charlotte banking veteran, has been hired as market manager and is responsible for developing commercial lending relationships in the market area.

“Great Southern is pleased to open an LPO in Charlotte and to serve commercial lending needs in this dynamic market,” said Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joseph W. Turner. “We are excited Chip has joined our team. His familiarity with the market and his lending experience will be a tremendous asset as we build relationships with area clients.”

Brinkman comes to Great Southern from Wells Fargo after a decade-long career, primarily in the real estate capital markets division. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Wake Forest University, where he was a member and co-captain of the football team. He then earned a master’s degree in business administration from Queens University in Charlotte.

The new LPO will provide a wide variety of the Bank’s commercial lending services including fixed and variable-rate commercial real estate loans for new and existing properties. Competitive commercial construction and portfolio financing will also be available.

With total assets of $5.4 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. The Company is headquartered in Springfield, Mo., and operates 93 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

Reporters May Contact:

Kelly Polonus, Great Southern Bank, (417) 895-5242
kpolonus@greatsouthernbank.com


