U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,697.93
    +9.26 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,863.95
    -67.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,958.68
    +37.11 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,367.54
    -9.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.79
    +0.43 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.90
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1375
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0200 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3493
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2450
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,866.54
    -2,422.38 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.20
    -55.73 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Get a Great Tamron Weather-Sealed Lens for up to $100 off!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Do you own a small, weather-sealed prime lens for your Sony Camera? Well, maybe you should! The Tamron lens deals are here! For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.

These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.

Recommended Stories

  • An Innovative Standard. Tamron 35-150mm F2-2.8 Di III VXD Review

    Tamron has cranked the innovation game up really high this time around. The Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD does so much that I'm sure other brands will need to look at it. While Sigma sits there creating the same things and fumbling around on anything but image quality, Tamron is killing it. This is the world's only 25-150mm that starts at f2 and ends at f2.8. It's weather-sealed, and so too is the USB port built into it for updating the firmware. If you're a Sony shooter, this could honestly

  • 4 Fantastic 24mm Lenses for Professional Photographers

    cityscapes, seascapes, astrophotography, and more. Despite this, we need them to have faster apertures. So we went through our archives and reviews index to find some of the best ones made. And we really, really liked these 24mm lenses.

  • A Beautiful Disappointment of a Camera. Nikon ZFc review

    If you're like me, you were all about the hype machine before the Nikon ZFc was announced. Nikon sold it all to the world as something super lightweight. And indeed it is, but it also feels kind of cheap. They took the Z50 and stuffed it into a camera body that doesn't feel that great at all. But it's pretty to look at. In fact, writing this review hurt a bit because I was so disappointed with the Nikon ZFc.

  • Fujifilm's Instax Mini Evo camera lets you send snaps directly to your phone

    Fujifilm has unveiled the Instax Mini Evo, its new flagship instant film camera with a premium build and higher resolution than previous models.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • How Jeff Bezos Became One of the World’s Richest Men

    The engineering grad turned hedge fund VP quit a stable job to build "the everything store."

  • I'm Long Target, but Not Especially Eager to Buy the Shares

    Retail giant Target Corp. reported third quarter financial results on Wednesday morning, just a day after chief rival Walmart did the same. For the period reported, Target posted adjusted EPS of $3.03 (+8.6%), and GAAP EPS of $3.04. Company-wide comparable sales increased 12.7%, which crushed expectations for just 8.4%.

  • Wages are rising, but so are consumer prices. Is this a wage-price spiral?

    When the consumer-price index helps drive inflation in the U.S. to levels not seen in 31 years, concerns of a wage-price spiral have increased.

  • Macy's says it is working with AlixPartners to review its business structure

    Jana Partners, which holds an undisclosed stake in the company, said early in October that Macy's could double its share price if it separated its e-commerce business as customers buy more online. "(We) recognize the significant value of the market assigning to pure e-commerce businesses. Jana Partners said that Macy's decision to engage with advisers to review its business was commendable.

  • Millennials and Gen Z are a growing force in investing. The market needs to catch up

    Women, Millennial, and GenZ investors are benefiting from a massive wealth transfer, but 70% intend to fire their family's advisors.

  • Boeing's stock gets a boost after J.P. Morgan gets bullish again

    Shares of Boeing Co. got a 1.6% boost in premarket trading Thursday, after the aerospace and defense contractor was upgraded at J.P. Morgan, with analyst Seth Seifman saying, "a deep breath and diving in." Seifman raised his rating to overweight, after downgrading it to neutral in March 2020. He raised his stock price target to $275 from $260. "With the market near a record, we like that BA has company-specific catalysts that should help, provided we avoid a recession or eternal COVID-19 waves,"

  • Cisco Reports Earnings Wednesday. What to Expect.

    Cisco Systems results, due after the close of trading on Wednesday, should provide data on both the strength of enterprise IT spending and the ability of hardware manufacturers to meet demand given problems with the supply chain. For its fiscal first quarter, ended Oct. 31, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) has projected revenue growth of 7.5% to 9.5%. In an interview with Barron’s following the July quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren said that the company was seeing shortages of memory chips, other semiconductors and power supplies, among other things, and that lead times for some parts were stretching to 40 to 50 weeks.

  • Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon Invest in Spanx

    The women’s shapewear brand announced the new slate of celebrity investors as Blackstone completed its majority investment.

  • Latest from the Twittersphere: stock indexes to track most-hyped companies

    Two new stock indexes created by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Twitter will unravel the mystery on Thursday, measuring the performance of the buzziest companies for investors with an eye on social media influence. Twitter has long played a central role for investors and traders to share stock tips, keep up with breaking company news and follow the latest musings from CEOs like Tesla's Elon Musk, who recently polled his 64 million followers on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. The S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index will measure the performance of the top 200 companies within the S&P 500 that have "the highest sentiment scores," based on how the social network's users are discussing the stocks, said S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • Britain's National Grid confident of meeting winter demand

    Britain will have enough gas and electricity capacity to keep the lights on this Christmas, the boss of National Grid said on Thursday, allaying fears of an energy crisis amid surging prices and demand. Energy prices in Britain have soared to record highs, causing nearly two dozen energy suppliers to collapse and some industrial firms to reduce output.

  • Qualcomm Executives Outline Plans to Lessen Dependence on Apple

    Shares of the chip maker climbed 7.9% Tuesday after Qualcomm executives described efforts to sell more chips for auto makers and other non-phone manufacturers.

  • Google Says It Owns the Technology at Heart of Sonos Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it’s the rightful owner of patents on ways to keep music playlists in the cloud that form a key component of a lawsuit Sonos Inc. filed over the Google Play Music system. Sonos called that contention “nonsense.”Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetEl

  • Warren Buffett-Backed Paytm Stock Collapses After India’s Largest-Ever IPO

    The fintech positioned itself as India's answer to the likes of China's Ant Group. But the mobile payments specialist disappoints in a high-profile IPO.

  • Exclusive - India may create obstacles to crypto trading and holding -sources

    India plans to tighten regulation of cryptocurrencies to deter investors from holding them though the government is unlikely to follow through with an earlier plan to ban private digital coins, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. Instead, it could allow only those that have been pre-approved by the government to be listed and traded on exchanges -- an intentionally cumbersome process, said the sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private. The government aims to introduce and pass a cryptocurrency law in the parliamentary session that begins this month.

  • Why Chronic Profit Shortages Mean Most Stock Prices Can't Be Justified

    (Bloomberg) -- Wait long enough, and companies will earn enough to justify their stock prices. It’s an appealing premise in a market as richly priced as this. But a new study claims it’s wrong.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialWhi