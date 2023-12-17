Great week for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) institutional investors after losing 21% over the previous year

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Orla Mining's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 8 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 43% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

After a year of 21% losses, last week’s 7.6% gain would be welcomed by institutional investors as a possible sign that returns might start trending higher.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Orla Mining.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Orla Mining?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Orla Mining already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Orla Mining's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Orla Mining. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Newmont Corporation with 14% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Pierre Lassonde and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 8.9%.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Orla Mining

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Orla Mining Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$1.3b, and insiders have CA$145m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 23% of the Orla Mining shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Orla Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Orla Mining is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

