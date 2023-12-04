Great week for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) institutional investors after losing 6.6% over the previous year

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, WEC Energy Group's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 20 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 78% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 3.3% increase in share prices after a year of 6.6% losses as a sign that returns are likely to begin trending higher.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of WEC Energy Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About WEC Energy Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in WEC Energy Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of WEC Energy Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. WEC Energy Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.2% and 5.6% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 20 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of WEC Energy Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of WEC Energy Group, Inc. in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$40m of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over WEC Energy Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

