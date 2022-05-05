Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors
WINNIPEG, MB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco announced today that the 18 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 3, 2022 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Michael R. Amend
826,730,917
99.87%
1,076,782
0.13%
Deborah J. Barrett
826,980,751
99.90%
826,950
0.10%
Robin Bienfait
826,377,936
99.83%
1,429,670
0.17%
Heather E. Conway
826,578,443
99.85%
1,229,162
0.15%
Marcel R. Coutu
797,834,790
96.38%
29,972,800
3.62%
André Desmarais
787,158,217
95.09%
40,649,359
4.91%
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
782,066,708
94.47%
45,740,867
5.53%
Gary A. Doer
825,155,753
99.68%
2,651,850
0.32%
David G. Fuller
826,838,377
99.88%
969,228
0.12%
Claude Généreux
791,206,705
95.58%
36,600,877
4.42%
Paula B. Madoff
820,647,017
99.13%
7,160,584
0.87%
Paul A. Mahon
825,094,119
99.67%
2,713,483
0.33%
Susan J. McArthur
812,355,404
98.13%
15,452,198
1.87%
R. Jeffrey Orr
779,029,841
94.11%
48,777,739
5.89%
T. Timothy Ryan
811,719,094
98.06%
16,088,508
1.94%
Gregory D. Tretiak
819,467,884
98.99%
8,339,714
1.01%
Siim A. Vanaselja
818,879,085
98.92%
8,928,514
1.08%
Brian E. Walsh
801,183,538
96.78%
26,624,052
3.22%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available at sedar.com.
About Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 33 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
