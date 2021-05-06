Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors
WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great-West Lifeco) announced today that the 19 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 8, 2021 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Great-West Lifeco's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Michael R. Amend
832,184,489
99.84%
1,369,545
0.16%
Deborah J. Barrett
833,047,476
99.94%
506,556
0.06%
Robin A. Bienfait
832,400,450
99.86%
1,153,583
0.14%
Heather E. Conway
832,454,736
99.87%
1,099,298
0.13%
Marcel R. Coutu
809,940,531
97.17%
23,613,494
2.83%
André Desmarais
805,557,669
96.64%
27,996,356
3.36%
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
731,624,543
87.77%
101,929,460
12.23%
Gary A. Doer
829,257,640
99.48%
4,296,390
0.52%
David G. Fuller
832,278,472
99.85%
1,275,562
0.15%
Claude Généreux
815,026,746
97.78%
18,527,281
2.22%
Elizabeth C. Lempres
832,309,785
99.85%
1,244,246
0.15%
Paula B. Madoff
819,155,774
98.27%
14,398,254
1.73%
Paul A. Mahon
829,956,753
99.57%
3,596,777
0.43%
Susan J. McArthur
830,494,160
99.63%
3,059,871
0.37%
R. Jeffrey Orr
800,330,802
96.01%
33,223,219
3.99%
T. Timothy Ryan
828,808,324
99.43%
4,745,706
0.57%
Gregory D. Tretiak
825,444,311
99.03%
8,109,719
0.97%
Siim A. Vanaselja
825,236,949
99.00%
8,317,079
1.00%
Brian E. Walsh
826,976,579
99.21%
6,577,450
0.79%
About Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions.
Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.1 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at March 31, 2021 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
