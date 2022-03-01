Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Power Corporation of Canada Donate $200,000 in Support of Urgent Humanitarian Aid Efforts in the Ukraine

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Power Corporation of Canada today announced a donation of $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal supporting humanitarian needs related to the situation in Ukraine and the surrounding region.

"We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian impact in Ukraine and the surrounding region" said R. Jeffrey Orr, President and CEO, Power Corporation of Canada, and Chair of the Board for Great-West Lifeco Inc. and IGM Financial Inc. "We are joining the Red Cross appeal to support the urgent need for on the ground relief efforts in Ukraine. Our thoughts continue to be with Ukrainian civilians, those who have fled in search of stability and safety elsewhere, and with the members of Ukrainian communities around the world."

Those wishing to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca. The Government of Canada will match 100 per cent of donations made by individual Canadians for the Appeal up to a maximum of $10 million.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 33 million customer relationships across these regions. Great- West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement at January 31, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

Story continues

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c5106.html