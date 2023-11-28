Assessing the Sustainability of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Upcoming Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWLIF) recently announced a dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on 2023-12-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Great-West Lifeco Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Great-West Lifeco Inc Do?

Great-West Lifeco provides life insurance, health insurance, retirement products, asset management, recordkeeping services, and reinsurance products in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The Canada business contributes approximately 35% of adjusted earnings and has leading market positions in group insurance, group retirement, and individual insurance. The company operates the second-largest recordkeeping business under the Empower brand in the United States, with an earnings contribution from the country approximating 20%. Great-West Lifeco also offers various products across Europe markets with a strong presence in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany. The Europe segment contributes around 28% of adjusted earnings and the reinsurance business accounts for around 17% of adjusted earnings.

Great-West Lifeco Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Great-West Lifeco Inc's Dividend History

Great-West Lifeco Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2005, earning it the status of a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 18 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Great-West Lifeco Inc's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down Great-West Lifeco Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Great-West Lifeco Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.76% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.72%, indicating an expectation of slightly decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Great-West Lifeco Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 5.90%, which decreased to 5.70% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 5.10%. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Great-West Lifeco Inc stock as of today is approximately 6.28%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Great-West Lifeco Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.88, which may suggest that the company's dividend could be at risk if profitability wanes.

Great-West Lifeco Inc's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggests fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Great-West Lifeco Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Great-West Lifeco Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 0.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 65.64% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Great-West Lifeco Inc's earnings increased by approximately 12.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 33.33% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.00%, which underperforms approximately 44.9% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Great-West Lifeco Inc's dividend payments and growth rate have been commendable, the payout ratio and mixed growth metrics present a nuanced picture for the sustainability of future dividends. Value investors should weigh the company's stable dividend achiever status against the potential risks indicated by the payout ratio and growth comparisons. For those seeking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a valuable tool with the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

