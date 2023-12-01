Have a great workplace? Nominate it for the Top Workplaces initiative by Jan. 5

If you have a great workplace, azcentral's Top Workplaces initiative is the place to shout about it.

The 4-year-old effort is spearheaded by The Arizona Republic/azcentral sales team and honors workplace culture. Organizations with 35 or more employees in Arizona are eligible to compete for 2024 Top Workplaces recognition.

The nomination deadline is Jan. 5, 2024. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school or government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to azcentral.com/nominate or call 480-937-0721.

To qualify, employees evaluate workplaces using a 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through March 2024.

Laid off? Tips from experts on how to move forward

There is no cost to participate. Winners will be announced in June 2024, and a celebration event is planned.

In 2023, 140 Arizona employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Top Workplaces 2024 nominations open now, free for Arizona employers