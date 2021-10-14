U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +11.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,343.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,814.50
    +50.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.90
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5330
    +0.2860 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,360.91
    +2,052.00 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.63
    +46.23 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,410.18
    +269.90 (+0.96%)
     

Greater Bank Wins Silver at the 2021 Intranet and Digital Workplace Awards with its Intranet Built on the Elcom Digital Employee Experience Platform

·4 min read

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elcom Technology (Elcom), a leading Digital Employee Experience Platform, is pleased to announce their client, Greater Bank, an Australian customer-owned bank and mutual financial institution, has won a Silver Award in the 2021 Step Two Intranet & Digital Workplace Awards.

Greater Bank Intranet
Greater Bank Intranet

The global awards recognise outstanding contributions to the fields of intranets and digital workplaces, honouring remarkable solutions that deliver business value to their organisations and then share them with the wider community. Greater Bank has been awarded Silver in the "Intranet Essentials" category.

Built on the Elcom Digital Employee Experience Platform, the intranet features interactive social functionality, an engaging home page for news content, sophisticated search and a navigation architecture that supports the way employees work.

A judge from the Step Two Awards comments, "The approach to develop the intranet checked all the right boxes, from establishing governance and auditing content to all of the steps involved in ensuring good, user-centred design. The branding and personality are infused with energy and a contagious positivity, unexpected for a bank. This intranet also captures an important but often overlooked focus: that a positive employee experience... translates to a positive customer experience."

The impact of Greater Bank's new intranet, EVI, to the business has been significant and over 94% of staff are active users. Greater Bank are able to provide an engaging and personalised employee portal that houses a significant volume of information in an appealing interface. From employee toolkits through to the latest travel advice, the intranet design and implementation has made it easier to serve customers effectively.

A spokesperson from Greater Bank explains, "The Elcom team worked hard to achieve a solution for us, and their support since has been excellent. EVI has become a trusted and go-to resource for the organisation, helping build on our open and transparent culture while enabling employees to continue serving customers. In this changing landscape, it is a key platform for driving employee and customer success."

Elcom's Customer Solutions Director, Josh Anstey, adds, "We designed the Elcom Digital Employee Experience Platform to make it easy for employees to connect with each other, with valuable resources and with the organisation, in an engaging and personalised way. It is great to see this come to life with the Greater Bank Intranet. We are proud to have partnered with the team at Greater Bank to support their distributed workforce and shift to a hybrid working model."

Key components of the Greater Bank intranet include:

  • Resource hub. EVI is a valuable support and reference point, particularly for frontline employees who serve customers in branches and for all employees to stay up to date with the pandemic. They can either drill down through well-designed menus and browse the meaningful hierarchy and categorisation, or simply search for it.

  • Mandatory reads. Greater Bank can now track if employees have read or watched important communications. For example, all employees who work at the head office were required to watch a video, read Covid guidelines and acknowledge they understand the new requirements by clicking the acknowledge button. Managers were notified of their employees who had not completed this task.

  • Personalisation. Decluttering the interface and personalising the intranet experience optimises the experience for employees. Content which isn't of use to a group such as in store branch staff is 'hidden' from view and search results. News items and stories are targeted to frontline or office employees. The main social feed on the homepage is an amalgamation of private and public social groups an employee is a member of.

  • Enterprise search. The powerful search makes use of taxonomies and metadata and includes federated search integration so that content produced and distributed by their eDM platform can also be searched and included in the main search results.

  • Staff directory. The directory makes it easy to find any employee's contact information including group information such as 'Managers' which is built from Payroll system and maintained with Active Directory synchronisation to the intranet.

  • Social collaboration. Employees can engage with each other, share knowledge and post questions to colleagues. For example, frontline employees use social to reach out to other branches for assistance with processes.

About Greater Bank

Established over 75 years ago, Greater Bank ( www.greater.com.au ) is an Australian customer-owned bank and mutual financial institution. In a highly consolidated and competitive environment, the focus on the 270,000-strong customer base is the top priority for Greater Bank. This focus has led to the achievement of multiple 'outstanding customer service' awards.

About Elcom

Elcom ( www.elcom.com.au ) partners with organisations to build meaningful and productive intranets and digital workplaces that empower staff to perform their best, anywhere and on any device. Elcom's out of the box intranet built on the Elcom Digital Employee Experience Platform comprises over 100 modules of functionality, together with multiple third-party connectors that can easily be activated depending on an organisation's requirements.

The platform can also be extended for portals (board portal, client portal, member portal and supplier portal), and has a built-in learning management system for online training, eLearning, staff onboarding and compliance. Elcom is used by organisations across all industries including Austrade, Inner West Council, Ascham School, Kia Motors Australia, Forty Winks and Clayton Utz.

(PRNewsfoto/Elcom Technology)
(PRNewsfoto/Elcom Technology)

SOURCE Elcom Technology

Recommended Stories

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • United Airlines giving each employee $1,000

    United Airlines is giving each of its employees a $1,000 bonus. Scott Kirby, CEO of the Chicago-based carrier that employs an approximate 67,000 people, announced the bonus plan yesterday during a ceremony at a hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to honor the airline's top 100 employees from the previous year. Instead of honoring 100 employees this year, Kirby announced that all employees would get the bonus "for their exceptional work during 2020."

  • New CMO, new strategy for Red Hat: How newest C-level exec wants to shake things up

    As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.

  • How Alibaba Makes Money: core e-commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment

    Alibaba generates most of its revenue from its core e-commerce business, while its cloud computing business continues to post strong growth.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Factbox: How Target, Home Depot, UPS, FedEx plan to ease U.S. port congestion

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday pushed to ease supply chain logjams that are threatening the all-important U.S. holiday shopping season. A port in Los Angeles will join Long Beach, California, to expand around-the-clock operations, the White House said. Consumer goods makers, delivery companies and retailers - which make most of their annual revenue in the last quarter of the year - put their weight behind the shift, meeting virtually with Biden and promising stepped-up operations.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Walmart Boosting Off-Peak Container Processing in LA by Up to 50%

    Big-box retailers including Walmart, along with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS), have detailed plans to expand container operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as part of the Biden administration's efforts to unclog a massive bottleneck at the country's largest container terminal complex. The details come ahead of a virtual meeting President Joe Biden is holding with port leadership and dock labor on Wednesday to discuss transportation challenges throughout the supply chain.

  • Remote workers less attached to jobs, companies, co-workers than they were in the office: survey

    Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the shifts taking place in America's workforce, the struggles working from home, and the key takeaways from the Prudential survey.

  • Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People

    Being self-employed has a multitude of benefits. While you can be your own boss and enjoy the flexibility and agency that comes along with this style of employment, there are certain things that aren’t as readily available. This includes employer … Continue reading → The post Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Planet and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedn

  • Lordstown Motors hires CFO to help execute Foxconn deal

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has hired a chief financial officer to help the electric vehicle developer bring its first product to market and seal a co-manufacturing and asset sale deal with Hon Hai Technology Group. The Youngstown, Ohio-area electric automaker has hired Adam Kroll as executive vice president and CFO, replacing Rebecca Roof, interim chief financial officer, who will remain with the company in a transition role through the end of the year, Lordstown Motors said in a press release. Most recently, Kroll spent five months as chief administration officer for Hyzon Motors, the Menlo Park, California, company that is making hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

  • Bitcoin Mining After the China Ban: US Dominance Is Set to Continue

    China has “missed the ball” as geopolitical certainties and access to cheap power and infrastructure enable the U.S. to take more bitcoin mining market share.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Find Floor

    Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the session on Tuesday but found enough support underneath to show signs of stability.

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.