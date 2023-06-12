Greater Bay Area: Prudential opens first branch in Macau, joining HSBC Life, Manulife in battle for mainland customers

Prudential Hong Kong on Monday made a foray into the Macau market by setting up its first branch in the former Portuguese colony, completing its presence in all 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area.

The local arm of the British company is Hong Kong's latest insurer to establish a foothold in Macau as it looks to take advantage of Beijing's push to diversify the gaming hub into a financial services centre. HSBC Life, Manulife Financial, Haitong International Securities and Everbright Securities Investment Services (HK) have all expanded into Macau in recent years.

As the 13th life insurer to operate in the city, Prudential will also compete against AIA, AXA and FWD. Its new branch, located in FIT Centre near the Grand Lisboa hotel, will offer life and health insurance policies to customers through a team of local agents.

"Macau's proximity to Hong Kong, Zhuhai and other Greater Bay Area cities makes it central in every sense to Prudential's Greater Bay Area strategy to grow its footprint in the area," said Lawrence Lam, CEO of Prudential Hong Kong, at the launch ceremony of the Macau branch on Monday.

Lawrence Lam (left), CEO of Prudential Hong Kong, Lillian Ng, (centre) managing director of strategic business group at Prudential, and Chris Ma, general manager of Prudential Hong Kong (Macau) branch, hosted the opening ceremony of the insurer's Macau branch on Monday. Photo: Enoch Yiu alt=Lawrence Lam (left), CEO of Prudential Hong Kong, Lillian Ng, (centre) managing director of strategic business group at Prudential, and Chris Ma, general manager of Prudential Hong Kong (Macau) branch, hosted the opening ceremony of the insurer's Macau branch on Monday. Photo: Enoch Yiu>

With Macau being home to a population of only around 680,000, most insurers have their eyes set on travellers from across the border with mainland China.

"The opening of the Macau branch will be positive news for Prudential, as it will allow the company to capture opportunities in selling policies to mainland visitors," said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director at Wealthy Securities.

"The competition will be keen though, as AIA, HSBC Life and Manulife all have large sales teams to sell policies in Macau to mainlanders."

A banner featuring the Prudential logo atop a building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg alt=A banner featuring the Prudential logo atop a building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg>

The Greater Bay Area, which connects Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong province, was envisioned by Beijing as an economic powerhouse.

The region's combined gross domestic product reached nearly US$2 trillion in 2022, up 25 per cent from US$1.65 trillion in 2019, when China announced the development zone's blueprint, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said last month.

If considered as a stand-alone economy, the Greater Bay Area would have ranked as the world's ninth-biggest economy last year, just behind Italy and ahead of Canada, South Korea, Russia and Brazil, according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

In recent years, Beijing has introduced policies to support Macau's efforts to branch out into sectors besides gaming, traditionally a major source of income. The entry of more insurance companies into Macau will help the city pursue that goal, according to Tse.

"As Macau's financial sector develops, it will also help promote the development of the Greater Bay Area into a stronger economic zone. People who travel to Macau no longer just gamble; they can also buy insurance products and enjoy leisure travel with their families," Tse said.

Macau hopes to diversify into a financial services centre. Photo: Xinhua alt=Macau hopes to diversify into a financial services centre. Photo: Xinhua>

Prudential is optimistic about the opportunities offered by Macau's plan to diversify its economy, said Anil Wadhwani, CEO of Prudential.

"Growing demand for private medical care in Macau and the Greater Bay Area, combined with the Macau government's proactive development of the comprehensive health industry and modern finance industry, presents a real opportunity and perfect environment for Prudential's entry into the Macau market," he said.

For now, Macau's financial sector remains modest: it has two financial intermediaries, 27 life or general insurers, and 33 lenders. In contrast, Hong Kong has about 600 stock brokers, 164 insurance companies and 160 banks.

But Macau's insurance industry has been growing rapidly. Annual gross premiums in the city's life insurance business rose 8 per cent to 35.66 billion patacas (US$4.42 billion) in 2022, after jumping 26 per cent in 2021, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macau.

During the five-year period from 2013 and 2019, the city's life insurance market grew at an average 31 per cent every year, according to data from Swiss Re. However, as of 2019, the penetration rate in Macau remained low at 5.9 per cent, far behind Hong Kong's 21.9 per cent.

