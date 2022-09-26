U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council Awarded MassCEC Clean Energy Grant to Support Minority Business Development and Clean Energy Initiatives

·2 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNEMSDC has generously been awarded a grant to support the Mass Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) initiatives. The grant is an overarching initiative aimed at the exploration, development, and implementation of innovative support and training opportunities for Massachusetts-based MWBE companies. With this grant, GNEMSDC will support local MWBE companies with their entry, creation, and expansion into fields that are critical to meeting the Commonwealth's ambitious climate goals of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

MassCEC is a state economic development agency dedicated to accelerating the growth of the clean energy field across the Commonwealth to spur job creation, deliver statewide environmental benefits and to secure long-term economic growth for the people of Massachusetts. MassCEC works to increase the adoption of clean energy while driving down costs and delivering financial, environmental, and economic development benefits to energy users and utility customers across the state.

MassCEC is committed to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization where everyone is welcomed, supported, respected, and valued. We are committed to incorporating principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and environmental justice in all aspects of our work to promote the equitable distribution of the health and economic benefits of clean energy and support a diverse and inclusive clean energy industry. MassCEC strives to lead and innovate in equitable clean energy and climate solutions.

Funding in this grant is intended to support Minority and Women Owned Businesses Enterprises and the creation of MWBEs in Massachusetts for the following goals:

  • Increase MWBE business activity in climate critical business fields,

  • Increase expertise of MWBE's in climate critical business fields,

  • Grow employment and revenue of existing MWBEs that operate in climate critical business fields and continue long-term growth strategies

  • Create new MWBE firms in climate critical fields and support healthy long-term growth of those firms

  • Tie together relevant existing support for small businesses and fill gaps in support for MWBEs focusing on climate critical business fields

As Director of MBE Growth & Development, Gary Stiffler's role is to support all GNEMSDC members – including those outside the state of Massachusetts, in garnering knowledge, training and contracts. To make the distribution of grant funds a success, he will work outside the state to aid MBEs in taking advantage of opportunities to partner and participate. In doing so, he will also be engaging with other climate critical MBEs that are not certified through the GNEMSDC.

As we begin setting up workshops, training, consulting, and other supportive initiatives, we would like to hear from you about how we can support your business. If interested, please reach out to Gary Stiffler, at gstiffler@gnemsdc.org OR President and CEO Peter Hurst at phurst@gnemsdc.org to acknowledge your need for more information and training in the clean energy sector.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greater-new-england-minority-supplier-development-council-awarded-masscec-clean-energy-grant-to-support-minority-business-development-and-clean-energy-initiatives-301633406.html

SOURCE Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council

