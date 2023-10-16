Greater Nashville area ranked among best U.S. cities for renters in 2023. Here's why.

Nashville is one of the best cities in the U.S. for renters, according to a Forbes Advisor ranking.

Music City earned the number 20 spot with a 73/100 rating coming behind Seattle, Wash. The number one spot went to Chandler, Ariz. with a perfect rating of 100/100.

The study revealed that the average rental price for one and two-bedroom apartments in the top 96 most populated cities is $1,301 and $1,590. A one-bedroom apartment is roughly 688 square feet and a two-bedroom apartment measures at about 979 square feet.

The majority of the top 15 cities are pet-friendly with access to many dog parks and pet-friendly units. Nashville scored 88% in this category.

However, the prices reflected in the study are from the greater Nashville metropolitan area which includes Franklin and Murfreesboro. Average downtown rents are much higher, a two-bedroom apartment in Music Row can cost $2,409 per apartments.com. In order to attract potential renters, many landlords offer new tenants discounts and even four months rent-free.

Methodology

Forbes determined the most renter-friendly cities by analyzing the 100 most-populous cities across a variety of metrics including average rent prices for one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, median household income, percentage of dog-friendly rentals and others.

Each metric was assigned a percentage, the highest being 12% (average rent prices for one bedroom and two bedroom apartments) and the lowest being 2% (apartments with a pool).

Top 20 cities for renting in the U.S.

Chandler, Ariz. Gilbert, Ariz. Henderson, Nev. Plano, Texas Austin, Texas Minneapolis, Minn. Lincoln, Neb. Washington, D.C. Denver, Colo. Las Vegas, Nev. Boise, Idaho Irving, Texas Atlanta, Ga. Fremont, Calif. Tampla, Fla. Scottsdale, Ariz. North Las Vegas, Nev. Durham, N.C. Seattle, Wash. Nashville, Tenn.

