Greater Omaha Accelerates Economic Development

·2 min read

Major Investments Spur Continued Growth

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Omaha Chamber reported favorable third quarter economic development results last week. The report showed rapid growth in capital investment in the region, spurred by several large projects announced in quarter three of 2021. This continues a positive trend the region has seen throughout 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Greater Omaha Chamber)
(PRNewsfoto/Greater Omaha Chamber)

In August, Novozymes announced it would be investing $316 million in a new state-of-the-art production line in Blair, just north of the Omaha metro. Continued investment in the region from Novozymes continues to build on Greater Omaha's solid foundation in both the agribusiness and biotech industries.

Also in August, Amazon unveiled plans for a sortation center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. This new facility, will add 500 jobs to the market and deepen Amazon's investment in the Greater Omaha region.

In total, eleven new projects were announced in quarter three, bringing a total of $403 million in capital investment and 1,200 new and retained jobs for the Greater Omaha region. Through the first three quarters of 2021, the Omaha region has landed $1.37 billion dollars of capital investment and $51.3 million dollars in new payroll created.

"Throughout the pandemic our Economic Development Partnership worked hard to lay the foundation for accelerated growth," said David G. Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber, "These continued announcements show the strength and diversification of our regional economy makes Omaha an attractive place to land and do business."

About Greater Omaha
Greater Omaha is a "top 10 best place to live on a $60,000 salary" and one of the "best cities for young professionals" according to SmartAsset. The region's employment numbers have led the country in during the pandemic recovery. Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people.

About the Greater Omaha Chamber
The mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber is to champion a thriving business community and a prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.

About the Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership
The Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership represents a seven-county area from two states (Nebraska and Iowa) that includes Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Otoe, Pottawattamie, Sarpy and Washington Counties.

CONTACT:
Michael Johnson
Greater Omaha Chamber
402-570-9955
mjohnson@omahachamber.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greater-omaha-accelerates-economic-development-301414551.html

SOURCE Greater Omaha Chamber

