U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.08
    +5.43 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,330.13
    -48.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,543.09
    +77.16 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.44
    +4.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    +33.10 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.59 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0055 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4550
    -0.1350 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,939.19
    +1,201.81 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.89
    +10.48 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Greater Than One Group's Honeycomb Health Named Finalist In Health Sciences Innovation Award

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb Health, a project being created out of GTO Greater Good, Greater Than One's nonprofit subsidiary, has been named a finalist in the Top 8 That Innovate. The Top 8 were selected by a panel of Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies that are members of the Diversity Alliance for Science. The event was held last month at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.

Honeycomb Health Logo
Honeycomb Health Logo

Honeycomb Health is designed to help people living with a rare disease to securely digitalize, organize, and manage their health, environmental and behavioral records. The Diversity Alliance for Science is the leading organization in the life sciences and healthcare industry promoting the economic growth of diverse businesses and improving the quality of patient care by fostering intimate relationships between those businesses and corporations, academic and governmental agencies.

"The long-term vision of Honeycomb Health is to help millions and millions of people who suffer from rare diseases and those advocacy groups who serve them by offering them a platform to store their data, to provide them with help and support, and ultimately to give them the opportunity to focus on what matters most in their lives," said Amanda Powers-Han in accepting the award at the event.

Powers-Han is the Chief Marketing Officer of The Greater Than One Group, a global healthcare marketing and communications agency, who via their nonprofit, GTO Greater Good, a 501c3, started Honeycomb Health. HH was started because GTO's CEO and others had several friends and relatives afflicted with rare diseases and saw how difficult it was for them to manage and share their health information. In addition, Greater Than One has a number of clients who help rare disease survivors and GTO wanted to give back. Honeycomb Health leveraging innovative technologies and inspired market solutions, unites patients, family members, and health providers in rare disease management. Honeycomb Health also offers free online storefronts to rare disease and advocacy groups as a way to contribute to funding new research. (https://honeycombhealth.store/)

"GTO works a great deal in the rare disease space, and rare disease affects a number of people in my family," said Apelles. Essentially, Honeycomb Health will empower rare disease patients to securely store and share comprehensive information about their health.

ABOUT HONEYCOMB HEALTH
Honeycomb Health is part of GTOGreaterGood.org, a 501c3, powered by Greater Than One, inc. It is created to help people living with rare diseases to securely digitalize, organize, and manage their health records. Please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. You can find our Go Fund me Page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/8v6df-help-us-empower-rare-disease-patients. All donations are 100% tax deductible.

ABOUT THE GREATER THAN ONE GROUP
Founded in 2000 and included in the "Top 100 Agencies" by Medical Marketing & Media, GTO Group remains privately held with offices in New York, San Francisco, Madrid, and London. The GTO Group provides marketing and communications, media, and enterprise technology for solutions to health & wellness clients around the world. For more information, contact us at pressinquiries@thegtogroup.com or visit us at www.thegtogroup.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greater-than-one-groups-honeycomb-health-named-finalist-in-health-sciences-innovation-award-301399560.html

SOURCE Honeycomb Health

Recommended Stories

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • 3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in biotech companies can be hard to figure out. Great science and early-stage success doesn't always translate into drug approvals. In fact, only 10% of drug candidates that enter phase 1 trials will make it to the market.

  • American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

    Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.

  • Johnson & Johnson Booster Shot May Bolster Immune Response, FDA Staff Says

    While FDA staff didn't take a stance on whether to approve the booster or not, they said data provided by J&J indicated booster shots could help bolster an immunological response.

  • Cerner CEO lays out mission of battling health care 'noise'

    New Cerner Corp. CEO Dr. David Feinberg extols the progress made in health care, but he notes that patients and providers still must deal with significant hassles, something he intends to have the North Kansas City health IT company ameliorate.

  • Kroger, Dollar General, and Other Chains Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

    We all have items in our pantries that have been sitting there for way too long—we just haven't gotten around to tossing them. But if you have a pantry full of certain canned foods, then it may be time to do some purging right now. One of the latest recalls announced by the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is of a canned product that's sold at major chains, from Kroger to Dollar General. Read on to find out the details and what you should do if you have the product in question at home.R

  • Best Buy makes deeper move into home health care

    This is Best Buy’s third notable health care tech acquisition in three years.

  • Will J&J's Covid Booster Get FDA's Blessing? Here's Why It Looks Likely

    The FDA said Wednesday a second dose of J&J's Covid vaccine could be effective two months after the first — and JNJ stock inched higher.

  • Why Shares of Quanterix Are Climbing This Morning

    Shares of life sciences company Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) are up 14% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT today after the Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough status to its blood test for a biomarker of Alzheimer's disease. Tau is a protein that stabilizes microtubules in the neurons of the central nervous system. In Alzheimer's disease, tau detaches from the microtubules and tangles.

  • Guidance around daily low-dose aspirin shifts

    A panel of medical experts now says most adults should not take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

    For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an electronic cigarette, saying the vaping device from R.J. Reynolds can help smokers cut back on conventional cigarettes. Facing a court deadline, the FDA has been conducting a sweeping review of vaping products to determine which ones should be allowed to remain on the market. The agency said in September it had rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens.

  • As FDA sounds warning on salt intake, these diets help reduce blood pressure and heart disease

    On Wednesday, the FDA issued new guidance for restaurants and food manufacturers to voluntarily reduce the amount of sodium in their food.

  • If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your m

  • Vivos Therapeutics Inc.'s Guides Demonstrate Significant Reduction of Pediatric Tooth Decay in Peer-Reviewed Study

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), today announced results from a peer-reviewed, published study by an independent dentist. The findings demonstrate a significant reduction of tooth decay in pediatric patients after undergoing treatment using the company’s FDA Class 1 registered Vivos Guide

  • Have Joint Pain? Try These 6 Exercises to Stay in Shape

    Why yoga, walking, swimming, and more make the cut.