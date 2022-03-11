U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Switch Health and Metrolinx launch new testing clinic at Union Station

·2 min read

New clinic provides convenient access to pre-departures testing for travellers taking the UP Express to Toronto Pearson

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), Switch Health and Metrolinx have collaborated to offer travellers coming to Toronto Pearson on the UP Express a convenient new option for pre-departures testing, located at the UPStairs lounge on the second floor above the Union Station UP Express platform. Open to everyone who is asymptomatic, this new clinic provides another convenient, affordable testing option for commuters using UP Express, GO Transit riders, residents and visitors to the Central Business District.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority Logo (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)
Greater Toronto Airports Authority Logo (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)

The new clinic operates in the same way as the Healthy Travel clinic onsite at Pearson, operated by Switch Health: Travellers book an appointment by visiting Switch Health's website, arrive at the established time for their test and receive the results electronically from Switch Health through their proprietary patient portal, ASMO. Antigen test results are available within 1 hour, meaning that shortly after the 25-minute UP Express ride to the airport, travellers will have their travel-ready results in hand for the next step in their journey.

"We are intent on making air travel more convenient for our valued passengers through Healthy Travel initiatives just like this one," says Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA. "We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Switch Health and Metrolinx to bring this new service to those travelling multi-modally."

"We are extremely proud to launch this latest clinic, conveniently located in Union Station in partnership with GTAA and Metrolinx," said Dilian Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer of Switch Health. "Passengers will be able to seamlessly transition from taking a pre-departure test, taking the UP Express train to Toronto Pearson Airport and getting on their flight with results conveniently available on their mobile device."

The new Healthy Travel testing clinic, powered by Switch Health and located at Union Station, will operate from Monday to Sunday during the hours of 7:00am to 7:00pm. To learn more or to book a test, please visit switchhealth.ca/union.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for two years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

For more information, please visit Toronto Pearson on Twitter (English and French), Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c8979.html

