Greatland Gold to "keep the drill rig spinning" at Scallywag this year
London, UK --News Direct-- Greatland Gold PLC
Greatland Gold PLC (AIM:GGP, OTC:GRLGF) managing director Shaun Day visited Proactive's London studio to speak with Thomas Warner after publishing exploration results from Greatland's Scallywag licence.
Day says that Greatland will "keep the drill rig spinning" at the licence this year, and reveals why he's "really excited" about the prospect.
