Greatland Gold plc's (LON:GGP) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Greatland Gold plc's (LON:GGP) future prospects. Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. The UK£496m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£21m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Greatland Gold's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Greatland Gold, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of UK£1.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 103%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Greatland Gold's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Greatland Gold currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Greatland Gold's case is 79%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

