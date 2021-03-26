Greatway Financial Publishes New Article on Finding Life’s Purpose
Calgary-headquartered MGA Greatway Financial has announced the recent publication of a new blog article detailing tips for identifying and pursuing life's purpose
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Greatway Financial, one of Canada's most reputable brokerages, recently unveiled a new blog article on the open platform publish Medium. The article, which is titled "Greatway Financial on What is Your Life's Purpose?" touches on target focuses that can help readers identify their passions and move forward with constructing a life that aligns with them.
The blog article specifically highlights four tips which will help floundering individuals identify their intended path; those tips include noticing what brings you joy, focusing on what you have, finding a community of like-minded individuals, and staying flexible with your expectations and ideas.
In addition to delivering key instructions on identifying your purpose, the article also provides insightful instructions on recognizing core values, embracing growth and change, fostering healthy support networks, bolstering confidence, practicing gratefulness, and tuning into joy.
The blog article was published recently by Greatway Financial onto Medium, a major US-based online publishing platform that aims to deliver transformational content through its social journalism structure. Greatway Financial launched its presence on Medium in November of 2020. Since then, the company has used the platform to deliver valuable content on personal and financial success to individuals across the world.
To read the full article and others, visit Greatway Financial's Medium profile, located here.
About Greatway Financial
Greatway Financial began as a small family-owned business. Over the last decade, the brokerage has grown exponentially into one of Canada's most trusted voices in the financial industry with offices across the nation, including branches in Edmonton, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, Brooks, Burnaby, Surrey, Saskatoon, Regina, Yorkton, Prince Albert, Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach, Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, Ottawa, St. John and Fredericton.
Greatway Financial offers a range of financial and educational services that help Canadians from all walks of life secure their finances and move forward into financial freedom. Services currently offered include assistance with life insurance, disability insurance, mortgage protection, savings and growth, business protection, travel insurance, critical illness protection, final expense insurance, and more. For more information on Greatway Financial and its offerings, visit the brokerage's website located here.
Contact Information:
Greatway Financial Office
(403) 453-2089
contact@greatwayfinancial.com
Website: https://www.greatwayfinancial.com/
SOURCE: Greatway Financial
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636822/Greatway-Financial-Publishes-New-Article-on-Finding-Lifes-Purpose