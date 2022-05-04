U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

GRECIAN DELIGHT KRONOS INTRODUCES ReadyCarved™ NEW LINE OF GLOBAL PROTEIN SLICES AT THE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW

·3 min read

"My Greek Table's" Diane Kochilas Celebrates Launch May 21 and 22 at Booth #812 with Mediterranean Recipes to Inspire and Expand Flavorful Menu Options

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grecian Delight Kronos Foods, a leading producer of Mediterranean Foods, today announced its new line of authentically prepared, fully seasoned, pre-marinated, cooked, and sliced proteins, ReadyCarved™ Global Proteins. The new offering is available now and for tasting at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, booth 812.

GRECIAN DELIGHT KRONOS INTRODUCES ReadyCarved&#x002122; NEW LINE OF GLOBAL PROTEIN SLICES AT THE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW
GRECIAN DELIGHT KRONOS INTRODUCES ReadyCarved™ NEW LINE OF GLOBAL PROTEIN SLICES AT THE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW

"My Greek Table" creator and award-winning cookbook author, Diane Kochilas is debuting three Mediterranean and Greek-inspired recipes with the new proteins at the NRA, as part of her long-standing partnership with Grecian Delight Kronos Foods.

Featuring Beef & Lamb Gyro slices, Mediterranean Chicken, Pork Al Pastor, and Chicken Shawarma, ReadyCarved™ Global Proteins build on the traditional ethnic flavors of the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Hispanic cuisines. According to a 2021 Mintel survey, Gen Z and Millenials are opting for greater diversity in their cuisine, and restaurateurs are looking for a mix of mainstream and emerging flavors. More than 64 percent of consumers agree that the right marinade can make meat taste great.

"Generations of consumers have a growing appetite for ethnic foods, so combining authentic flavors and ingredients into everyday dishes is a fool-proof recipe for success," said Kochilas. "The Grecian Delight Kronos team and I have a mutual love and respect for traditional Greek and Mediterranean foods. , they are the perfect partner to champion Greek heritage, culture, and food."

Kochilas tapped into her Mediterranean and global flavor profiles to create these recipes to help inspire restaurants and chefs looking to fill a need for diverse dishes that don't require additional prep time. Starting May 21st, she will be at the NRA Show booth 812 for live demonstrations and samplings of:

  • "Gyro Bolognese over Pasta"

  • "Chicken Shawarma Stuffed Mushroom Caps"

  • "Mediterranean Chicken Pita Spring Rolls"

ReadyCarved™ proteins address the operational need of foodservice operators having fewer, younger, and less experienced staff. Since the protein is already seasoned, marinated, fully cooked, and sliced, there is no staff time needed to prepare this protein, saving time, labor, and money. It is estimated that total savings of one hour per day, or 5 - 15 hours a week of staff time.

ReadyCarved™ proteins are available at Dot Foods.

About Grecian Delight Kronos Foods
Grecian Delight Kronos Foods is a leading provider of authentic Mediterranean Foods, including gyros, specialty meats, pitas, flatbreads, tzatziki, hummus, spreads, falafel, ready-to-eat proteins, plant-based proteins, and value-added bakery products. Product offerings can be found via foodservice and retail industries throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gdkfoods.com.

About Diane Kochilas
Diane Kochilas is one of the world's foremost experts on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. She is the host, creator, and co-producer of My Greek Table, the award-winning cooking-travel show about Greece that airs nationally on Public Television. She is an award-winning author of more than 18 books on Greek-Mediterranean Cuisine and runs the Glorious Greek Kitchen on Ikaria Cooking School every spring and fall on the island. She has been on the forefront of bringing healthy Greek and Mediterranean cuisine to an American audience for more than 25 years.

Grecian Delight Kronos Logo
Grecian Delight Kronos Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grecian-delight-kronos-introduces-readycarved-new-line-of-global-protein-slices-at-the-national-restaurant-association-show-301539534.html

SOURCE Grecian Delight Kronos

