Grede earns 2024 Energy Star award

Mar. 28—Grede Holdings LLC, a manufacturer of iron castings, has been named a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year.

The government-backed ENERGY STAR program honors businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy.

Grede, with headquarters in Southfield, Michigan, makes ductile, gray and specialty iron castings. It has 11 locations and 3,000 employees including a Meadville-area plant in Vernon Township.

The company built a comprehensive industrial energy program by using ENERGY STAR energy management guidance. Key 2023 accomplishments for Grede include:

—Reaching a 5 percent reduction in energy intensity compared to 2022.

—Benchmarking with ENERGY STAR industrial partners to compare energy management practices and share successes.

—Creating several corporate recognition programs that reward plants and employees for energy excellence.