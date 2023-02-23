Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: Sector to Reach $38.5 Billion by 2027 at a 6.9% CAGR
The "Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, B2C Ecommerce market in Greece is expected to grow by 9.80% on annual basis to reach US$29.5 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in Greece promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.92% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$26.8 billion in 2022 to reach US$38.5 billion by 2027. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Greece. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Greece.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.
In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Greece.
Scope
This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Greece B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Greece User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
User Statistics
Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
Greece Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (E-shop.gr, Germanos, Kotsovolos, Plaisio, Public.gr)
Greece Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Aegean Airlines, Beat, Ferryhopper, Kayak, Moovit)
Greece Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Box, Coffee Island, Efood.gr, Wolt)
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
Healthcare and Wellness
Technology Products and Services
Other segments
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
Platform to Consumer
Direct to Consumer
Consumer to Consumer
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
Aggregator App
Direct to Consumer
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Website Based
Live Streaming
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Cross Border
Domestic
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Mobile
Desktop
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
iOS/macOS
Android
Other Operating Systems
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3
Greece B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
Credit Card
Debit Card
Bank Transfer
Prepaid Card
Digital & Mobile Wallet
Cash
Other Digital Payment
Greece B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
Market Share by Age Group
Market Share by Income Level
Market Share by Gender
Reasons to buy
In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.
Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.
Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.
Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
Companies Mentioned
E-shop.gr
Germanos
Kotsovolos
Plaisio
Public.gr
Box
Coffee Island
Efood.gr
Wolt
Aegean Airlines
Beat
Ferryhopper
Kayak
Moovit
