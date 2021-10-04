U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Greece Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2021-2025

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Greece remains strong. The gift card industry in Greece is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 643.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 972.6 million by 2025.

Gift card market in 2020 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.

Gift card industry in Greece has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Historically, the gift card market in Greece has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2016-2020. According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 9.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 704.8 million in 2021.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Greece. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Greece

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Greece

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Greece

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Greece

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Greece

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Festivals & Special Celebration Days

  • Milestone Celebration

  • Self-Use

  • Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Greece

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Greece

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Employee Incentive

  • Sales Incentive

  • Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

  • Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Greece

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Greece

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Greece

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

  • Sklavenitis J&S SA

  • Marinopoulos SA

  • Diamantis Masoutis SA

  • Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA

  • Hondos Bros

  • Dixons Carphone Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqj27y

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


