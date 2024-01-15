Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,783.83
    +3.59 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,592.98
    -118.02 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,972.76
    +2.56 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,950.96
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.41
    -0.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,060.20
    +8.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0959
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2740
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5210
    +0.6170 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,597.57
    -356.31 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.37
    -12.56 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,901.79
    +324.68 (+0.91%)
     

Greece to Launch IPO for 30% of Athens International Airport

Sotiris Nikas
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund has launched an initial public offering of its 30% stake in Athens International Airport, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Existing shareholder AviAlliance GmbH and members of the Copelouzos family will have the right to enter into cornerstone agreements to buy 10% and 1%, respectively. An investor day for the deal will take place on Jan. 15, according to the terms.

The move comes as Greece gradually returns to normality following the country’s return to investment grade status after 13 years. The government wants to take advantage of strong investor appetite for Greek assets and simultaneously boost the Athens stock market with the high-profile offering.

The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations SA, which manages a substantial portion of Greek state assets, holds a 25% stake in the airport. AviAlliance and AviAlliance Capital together have a 40% holding, and the family of Greece’s Dimitris Copelouzos has a 5% stake.

(Updates with background from third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement