Greece to Launch IPO for 30% of Athens International Airport

(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund has launched an initial public offering of its 30% stake in Athens International Airport, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.

Existing shareholder AviAlliance GmbH and members of the Copelouzos family will have the right to enter into cornerstone agreements to buy 10% and 1%, respectively. An investor day for the deal will take place on Jan. 15, according to the terms.

The move comes as Greece gradually returns to normality following the country’s return to investment grade status after 13 years. The government wants to take advantage of strong investor appetite for Greek assets and simultaneously boost the Athens stock market with the high-profile offering.

The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations SA, which manages a substantial portion of Greek state assets, holds a 25% stake in the airport. AviAlliance and AviAlliance Capital together have a 40% holding, and the family of Greece’s Dimitris Copelouzos has a 5% stake.

