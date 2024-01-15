Greece to Launch IPO for 30% of Athens International Airport
(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund has launched an initial public offering of its 30% stake in Athens International Airport, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Economy Set for Another Cash Boost If Congress Backs Tax Deal
Apple to Shutter 121-Person San Diego AI Team in Reorganization
Biden Says US Doesn’t Support Taiwan Independence After Vote
Taiwan Markets Mixed as Election Result Seen to Force Compromise
Existing shareholder AviAlliance GmbH and members of the Copelouzos family will have the right to enter into cornerstone agreements to buy 10% and 1%, respectively. An investor day for the deal will take place on Jan. 15, according to the terms.
The move comes as Greece gradually returns to normality following the country’s return to investment grade status after 13 years. The government wants to take advantage of strong investor appetite for Greek assets and simultaneously boost the Athens stock market with the high-profile offering.
The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations SA, which manages a substantial portion of Greek state assets, holds a 25% stake in the airport. AviAlliance and AviAlliance Capital together have a 40% holding, and the family of Greece’s Dimitris Copelouzos has a 5% stake.
(Updates with background from third paragraph)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Trumponomics 2.0: What to Expect If Trump Wins the 2024 Election
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Isn’t the Only Celebrity Brand to Watch
US Is Weaponizing New Economic Tools to Slow China’s War Machine
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.