Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,137.08
    +40.81 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,087.38
    +90.98 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,274.94
    +183.04 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.39
    +21.55 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.81
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    2,091.60
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1800
    -0.0720 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2657
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0660
    +0.0820 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    62,973.08
    +1,025.25 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.50
    +52.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,910.82
    +744.62 (+1.90%)
     

Greece's bank bailout fund initiates stake sale in Piraeus Bank

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Piraeus Bank branch in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece's bank bailout fund on Monday will launch an offering for the sale of a stake of up to 22% in Piraeus Bank, but could be increased if the fund so decides, it said on Sunday.

The shares will be sold to Greek investors via a public offering in Greece and to foreign investors via a private placement, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) said in a statement.

The offering will take place March 4-6 at a price range that was set between 3.7 and 4 euros per share, HFSF said.

Two sources close to the process told Reuters last month that the HFSF was likely to sell its entire 27% stake in the bank in early March.

Another source close to the deal on Sunday said foreign investors were expected to acquire a stake of between 20% and 25% in the lender, while investors in Greece could buy a further 2%.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Bank and UBS are acting as joint coordinators for the offering to foreign investors, HFSF said.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Mark Porter)

Advertisement