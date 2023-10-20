‘Greedy’ petrol stations charging 5p a litre more than they should, says AA

Petrol retailers have been accused of “greed” by the AA amid claims they are failing to pass on falling oil prices to drivers at the pumps.

The roadside assistance group said pump prices had fallen by just 1p per litre since the start of October, despite an 8p drop in wholesale prices.

A 10-week rise in road fuel pump prices beginning in the last week of July came to an end at the beginning of October, reflecting a fall in wholesale costs from the last week of September.

However, while petrol costs paid by retailers have plummeted nearly 8p a litre, the AA said the average pump price of petrol has failed to keep pace.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s spokesman, said: “This can only be described as greed. The fuel trade is dragging its feet on passing its wholesale savings on to customers.”

Petrol and diesel prices have been volatile for many months because of fluctuations in the global price of oil.

The late summer surge saw petrol rise from a low of 143.22p a litre on July 19 to a peak of 157.12p on October 1.

Diesel rose from a low of 144.31p on July 18 to a peak of 163.76p on October 7, according to the AA.

Mr Bosdet said: “Two features stand out: the fuel trade has been slower in passing on lower costs than it was hiking prices in July, and petrol wholesale costs have not tracked recent oil price increases and are still well down on September highs.

“This makes any failure to bring down petrol pump prices soon a further bad reflection on the fuel trade.”

A spokesman for the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said it disagreed with the AA, pointing out that petrol and diesel prices were subject to multiple fluctuations beyond just the price of oil, including volatile exchange rates.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the PRA, said: “Cuts to Saudi Arabian crude oil production and increasing instability in the Middle East are putting pressure on fuel prices.

“Additionally, the industry has had to adapt to rising labour costs, increased energy expenses, an increase in forecourt crime and stubbornly high inflation rates.

“Retailers are operating on razor thin margins to ensure that motorists are offered the best deal possible”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.