Greek energy company considers multi-billion London listing in rare boost for City

London City

A Greek industrials conglomerate is considering a multi-billion pound listing in London, in a boost for the City’s embattled public markets.

Mytilineos, which is already listed in Athens, confirmed on Thursday that it was considering the step within the next 12 to 18 months. It would retain its Greek listing.

The company’s activities span metallurgy, energy and engineering, and it has a market cap of nearly €5.3bn (£4.5bn).

In the UK, Mytilineos has built solar farms as well as infrastructure for the National Grid, including high-voltage power lines such as the Eastern Green Link 1 project.

It is looking at a UK listing as part of a “comprehensive strategic review,” it said in a statement.

The announcement will be seen as a much-needed boost to the City following a torrid period for London’s stock market.

The City has struggled to attract major listings and has seen an exodus of companies from the public market through de-listings, takeovers or moves to the US.

Construction company CRH, British plumbing company Ferguson and travel agent Tui have all shifted their primary listings out of London in recent years. Paddy Power-owner Flutter is in the midst of a similar move.

Shell’s chief executive, Wael Sawan, said earlier this month that the oil giant – the UK’s most valuable listed company – could shift to the US too. He said Shell was “undervalued” in London and the business was exploring “all options”.

Smaller firms are grumbling too. Ali Mortazavi, chief executive of pharma business E-therapeutics, criticised London’s stock markets for being “completely broken and closed” after announcing plans to de-list and pursue a potential flotation in New York.

London has also struggled to attract new listings. Cambridge chip-maker ARM snubbed the market in favour of New York, while Turkish soda ash producer WE Soda abandoned plans to list in London last year, citing “extreme investor caution”.

In its statement, Mytilineos said it was “committed to international growth, capitalising on its established geographically diverse footprint, always building on its Greek heritage, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit, within a robust governance environment”.

“In this context, Mytilineos is considering a potential listing on an international exchange, including the London Stock Exchange, within the next 12-18 months, taking into consideration its increasingly diversified geographical presence and aiming to offer enhanced liquidity to its investors.”

Mytilineos traces its roots back more than 100 years to a family-owned metals business based in the Athens port of Piraeus. It became a conglomerate in 1990 and listed on the Athens Stock Exchange in 1995. The company has operations across 30 countries.

The company positions itself as a green energy business, providing both the metals needed for electrification and renewable energy infrastructure itself, such as solar panels and batteries.

It said: “Regardless of the outcome of this strategic review, Mytilineos remains committed to its contribution to the Greek economy and society, with robust operations and tax revenue generation in Greece and an expectation to retain a listing on the Athens Exchange, where Mytilineos has been listed since 1995.”

